The Detroit Pistons (3-9) trot over to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks (5-6) in a Friday night showdown. The Knicks have dropped two of their last three games. On Nov. 9, the Brooklyn Nets cooked the Knicks 112-85. On the opposite side, the Pistons have lost four of their last five games. In the previous contest, Detroit fell to the Boston Celtics 128-112. Hamidou Diallo (left hip soreness), Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness), and Marvin Bagley (MCL sprain) are listed as questionable for the Pistons. Quentin Grimes (left foot soreness) is probable for New York.

Pistons vs. Knicks spread: New York -8.5

Pistons vs. Knicks Over-Under: 225 points

Pistons vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -345, Pistons +270

DET: The Over is 7-2 in Detroit's last 9 games playing on one day rest

NYK: The Knicks are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Knicks can cover



Guard RJ Barrett is an athletic and versatile player on the court for this club. Barrett has good length, ball handles, and instincts to get by his man. The Duke product has displayed his ability to defend multiple positions as well. Barrett is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. On Nov. 5, he logged 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Jalen Brunson joins Barrett in the backcourt. Brunson is an effective point guard that can run the team. The Villanova product is a good shooter from all over the floor and excels at scoring on the move. The 2018 second-round pick has been a tough leader who has great intangibles. In the Nov. 7 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brunson supplied 23 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Forward Saddiq Bey is a scrappy, confident, and high-energy player. Bey can be an outstanding shooter in catch-and-shoot positions with an effortless stroke. The Villanova product is a two-way player who plays hard/physical defense. The 2020 first-round pick is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's scored 20-plus in two of his last four games.

Guard Jaden Ivey is an impactful rookie. Ivey has blazing speed in the open court and can explode to the rim. Defensively, Ivey is gritty and applies constant pressure on the ball-handler. The 2022 fifth-overall pick is able to create space to get clean looks at the rim. He's averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest this season.

