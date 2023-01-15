An Eastern Conference affair features the New York Knicks (24-19) going on the road to play the Detroit Pistons (12-34) on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks have won six of their last seven games, including two straight. On Friday, New York defeated the Washington Wizards, 112-108. Meanwhile, Detroit has dropped four of its past five games. The New Orleans Pelicans knocked off the Pistons, 116-110, on Jan. 13.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 225.

Knicks vs. Pistons spread: Knicks -7.5

Knicks vs. Pistons over/under: 225 points

Knicks vs. Pistons money line: New York -320, Detroit +250

DET: The Over is 4-0 in Pistons' last four games following an ATS loss

NY: The Knicks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games playing on one days of rest

Why the Knicks can cover



Jalen Brunson is an extremely smart guard that runs the offense with ease. Brunson is a good passer and scores from anywhere on the floor. The Villanova product leads the team in assists (6.5) and is scoring 22.2 points per game. Brunson has been red-hot lately, dropping 30-plus points in four of his last five games. In Friday's win, he amassed 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Forward RJ Barrett is an athletic two-way option in the frontcourt. Barrett is a crafty finisher and has a quick first step to create space. The Duke product moves well on defense and can defend multiple positions. Barrett averages 19.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. On Wednesday, he logged 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Why the Pistons can cover

Rookie guard Jaden Ivey is an explosive athlete that has electric speed in the open court. Ivey can glide to the rim while being an active defender. The Purdue product finishes with force at the rim and does a great job at finding shooters on the perimeter. Ivey averages 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. On Jan. 11, he logged 18 points, eight assists and three steals.

Forward Saddiq Bey owns a strong frame and provides Detroit with a reliable catch-and-shoot threat. Bey runs with a high motor and is a heady defender. The Villanova product puts up 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bey has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games. In his last outing, he racked up 20 points and 10 boards.

