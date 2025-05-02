Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pistons results, NBA playoff updates: Jalen Brunson hits clutch 3 as New York closes out series

The Knicks closed out the Pistons in Game 6 in Detroit thanks to the heroics of Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks closed out their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons in dramatic fashion. In Game 6, New York withstood a furious Detroit comeback and pulled out a 116-113 series-clinching victory thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Jalen Brunson in the final seconds of regulation. 

The Knicks jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the series, but the Pistons didn't go down quietly. After New York's come-from-behind 94-93 victory in Game 4, Detroit fought off elimination at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 with a gutty 106-103 win to send the series back to Detroit for Game 6 on Thursday. The Pistons led by seven with 2:35 to play, but couldn't close it out to force a deciding Game 7. The Knicks will move on to face the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Knicks, who have advanced to the second round for the second year in a row, have championship aspirations after making two big moves in the offseason. This was the first Knicks playoff series for both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, who came over in offseason trades last year. They both have fit in well in New York, and Towns (24.4 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting) led the charge alongside Brunson (26 points and 7.3 assists per game) for the NBA's fifth-ranked offense in the regular season.

The Pistons have not won a playoff series since 2008. This was Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019, and J.B. Bickerstaff is getting Coach of the Year buzz for winning 44 games with a team that totaled 14 wins last season. Cade Cunningham enjoyed a breakout regular season for the Pistons, earning an All-Star nod while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Knicks vs. Pistons results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116 
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Game 5: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Game 6: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 (New York wins, 4-2)

🚨 Game 6 final: Knicks 116, Pistons 113 

Jalen Brunson would not let his team lose

With 4.3 seconds left, Jalen Brunson effectively ended the Pistons season with an absolutely enormous pull-up 3. Detroit had a chance to tie, but Cade Cunningham passed the ball to Malik Beasley, who took his eye off the ball, which resulted in a turnover.

With the victory, New York has won the series 4-2 and advanced to the second round, where it will meet the Boston Celtics.

This is why Brunson is the Clutch Player of the Year:

Brunson finished with 40 points on 15-for-33 shooting in 42 minutes, plus seven assists. Amazing bounce-back game after a rough Game 5 at home.

The Knicks wouldn't have been in position for Brunson to play hero if Mikal Bridges hadn't come up with a huge tip-in with 35.6 seconds left:

Bridges finished with 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting in 44 minutes. 

This was such a heartbreaking loss for Detroit. It started the game terribly, then fought back in the second quarter, then sort of fell apart again in the third quarter, then fought back even harder in the fourth. The Pistons had a 112-105 lead with 2:35 left in the game, and then disaster struck: a series of missed layups, and no stops (aside from the one crunch-time shot clock violation that Ausar Thompson forced with incredible one-on-one defense against Brunson).

Like Detroit's other three losses in this series, Game 6 was there for the taking. It shot 9 for 34 from 3-point range, though, and it couldn't quite make enough plays at the end.

It's a little weird that this series is over already, given how tightly contested these games have been. This is the second year in a row, though, that the Knicks have managed to pull out a series like this in six games. 

This series might not have had as much drama as last year's battle between Philadelphia and New York, but it was competitive as hell.

Cade Cunningham finished Game 6 with 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block. He had three turnovers, though, and he missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. I assume he will take a zillion pull-up 3s this summer, as the Knicks were letting him simply walk into them.

One last note: New York's OG Anunoby had 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting (4-10 3PT, 6-7 FT), plus five rebounds, three steals and two blocks on Thursday. He was the primary defender against Cunningham all series, and he made Cunningham work for everything he got.

 
Detroit in driver's seat, KAT done for the night

With 49.8 seconds left in regulation, the Pistons have a 113-111 lead. Karl-Anthony Towns just fouled out, sending Jalen Duren to the line, and the Detroit big man split the free throws. Duren is 9 for 10 from the line in the game and has 21 points.

The Pistons have outscored New York 28-15 in the fourth quarter.

Here's Ausar Thompson getting an amazing stop against the Clutch Player of the Year:

Should be a fun finish...

 
Yes, the Pistons can put a run together

That was quick! With 6:06 left, it's a 103-103 tie. Detroit is on a 14-2 run and has outscored New York 18-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons' first made 3-pointer of the second half was a no-dip 3 by Tim Hardaway Jr.

It's anybody's game now.

 
Can the Pistons put a run together?

A couple of reasons for Pistons pessimism: Detroit is shooting 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the second half, and it failed to take advantage of the non-Brunson minutes at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Also, this happened:

That said, with 7:40 left, Detroit is down 103-96. It is absolutely within striking distance, and it'll be going to the line after defensive foul the rest of the way. It has a tiny bit of momentum, and the crowd is energized.

 
End of third quarter: Knicks 96, Pistons 85

When it comes to making tough shots, Jalen Brunson is one of the league's best. Look at what he did here against Dennis Schröder:

What could Schröder have done differently there? Sometimes, a guy just makes a contested, one-legged fadeaway

That bucket gave Brunson 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting (2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT). A real bounceback game for him after a rough Game 5. (He's missed two shots since then, including a heave at the buzzer.)

Brunson and Mikal Bridges combined for 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting in the third quarter. 

Heading into the fourth, a reminder that this game has completely flip-flopped from quarter to quarter:

  • First quarter: Knicks 37, Pistons 23
  • Second quarter: Pistons 38, Knicks 22
  • Third quarter: Knicks 37, Pistons 24

Will this trend continue in the fourth, or will New York put Detroit away?

 
Knicks in control again

The Knicks started the second half a lot like they started the first half -- halfway through the third quarter, they regained their double-digit lead.

Detroit's had a few turnovers, Cade Cunningham has missed a few 3s and the Pistons have committed way too many fouls. They were in the penalty three-and-a-half minutes into the quarter. 

One upside, I guess, to all the fouls: New York being in the bonus meant it was easy to execute the Hack-a-Mitch strategy when Mitchell Robinson checked in. So far, the Pistons have done it twice and Robinson has shot 1 for 4 from the line.

The highlight of the quarter: This vicious Mikal Bridges dunk in transition:

He caught Cade on that. Oof.

With 3:45 left int he third, the Knicks are up 86-75.

 
Halftime: Pistons 61, Knicks 59

Detroit trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half. Heading into the third quarter, though, the Pistons are up by two, thanks to this insane, buzzer-beating 3 from Malik Beasley:

Beasley, who shot 8 for 36 from deep in Games 2 through 5, is shooting 6 for 11 from deep in Game 6. He has a team-high 18 points. Incredible.

Fun fact: In playoff games in the play-by-play era, no bench player has ever made more than six 3s in a half. (The other players to come off the bench and make six 3s in a half: Maxi Kleber in 2022, CJ McCollum in 2015 and Jason Terry in 2011.)

The Pistons outscored New York 38-22 in the second quarter. Beasley accounted for 15 of their second-quarter points. 

The Knicks had an awful second quarter, but they're still in good position because of how the first quarter went. Jalen Brunson committed a couple of turnovers late in the first half, but overall he has been fantastic -- in 21 minutes, he has scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) and dished four assists. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have combined for 25 points on 10-for-21 shooting.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham has 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 FT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and only one turnover in 22 minutes. Imagine if he could make the wide-open pull-up 3s that New York is ceding to him!

As a reminder, the Knicks have a 3-2 lead in the series. Let's see if the Pistons can force a Game 7.

 
Pistons get motors running

Ausar Thompson started the second quarter with a dunk (off a pocket pass from Paul Reed) that was reminiscent of many of his buckets in Game 5. On the next possession, he blocked Mitchell Robinson at the rim. Thompson's athleticism is unbelievable.

Later in the second, Detroit went on a 9-0 run to make things more interesting. This included two 3s from Malik Beasley, who had been struggling coming into this game -- Beasley shot a combined 8 for 36 from 3-point range in Games 2 through 5.

And after that, they went on another 9-0 run to tie the game at 49. This included an awesome alley-oop from Cade Cunningham to Jalen Duren in semi-transition, plus the foul:

With 2:08 left in the half, New York is just 6 for 17 from the field in the second quarter (including 1 for 7 from deep) but has a 55-51 lead with Jalen Brunson heading to the line for two free throws. 

We have ourselves a game.

 
End of first quarter: Knicks 37, Pistons 23

Well, that was the quarter of New York's dreams. 

In 12 minutes, Jalen Brunson has 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting, plus four assists and zero turnovers. The Knicks have only one turnover as a team. They are in complete control right now.

New York is shooting 15 for 25 from the field and 4 for 10 from deep. Detroit, meanwhile, is shooting 8 for 21 from the field and 2 for 10 from deep.

Shoutout to the Pistons' Cade Cunningham for getting to the line on a few important possessions. This could be even worse than it is.

 
Great start for Knicks in Game 6

With 4:16 left in the first quarter, the Knicks are up 28-15. They went on an 11-0 run in less than two minutes. Not bad for a closeout game on the road!

Jalen Brunson already has 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He looks a thousand times more comfortable than he did in Game 5.

The Pistons should be mad at themselves, though, for allowing New York to score a bunch of easy points in transition.

OK, this one wasn't exactly easy:

Detroit needs to clean things up. If not, its season is about to be over.

 
🚨Game 5 final: Pistons 106, Knicks 103

Detroit is still alive after avoiding elimination at Madison Square Garden

Another Pistons-Knicks game, another tightly contested, somewhat ugly battle that came down to the final seconds. On Tuesday, Detroit managed to escape Madison Square Garden with a win and avoid elimination. It is down 3-2 in the series.

It was not Cade Cunningham's most efficient outing, but he finished with 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes.

The Pistons' Ausar Thompson scored 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting, plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Huge game from the second-year guard.

Jalen Brunson had a difficult night, shooting 4 for 16 from the field mostly while defended by Thompson.

Late in the fourth, Brunson and Josh Hart (who made a zillion winning plays for New York) sat for a two-and-a-half-minute stretch that proved extremely costly. Brunson appeared to roll his ankle, and Hart appeared to hurt his wrist after taking a hard fall. That stretch concluded with this dish from Cunningham to Thompson for a layup in tight quarters:

The Knicks got clutch 3s from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby after that, but it wasn't enough. Cunningham made a pair of clutch free throws to put the game away.

Before all that, Cunningham walked into an easy pull-up 3 out of a pick-and-roll with Tim Hardaway Jr:

And Towns made a deeeep trail 3 that seemed enormously important at the time:

Game 6 is Thursday in Detroit.

 
Knicks shorthanded late in fourth

After a timeout with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart both had to check out of the game. Brunson appeared to roll his right ankle, and Hart took a hard fall on his wrist.

They remained on the bench for the net two-and-a-half minutes. During that time, Detroit went on an 8-2 run. There are now 27.4 seconds left, and both are checking back in. The Knicks are down 103-97. 

 
Five fouls on KAT, five fouls on Robinson

With 7:35 left in the fourth quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up a foul trying to contest Cade Cunningham's fadeaway jumper. It was a bad foul, made worse because he already had four of them.

He immediately went to the bench. About a minute later, Ausar Thompson attacked the basket and Mitchell Robinson fouled him. This was Robinson's fifth foul.

Robinson, by the way, has 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-7 FT) and 11 rebounds (eight offensive!) in 23 minutes. He's +11 tonight, too.

With 5:01 left in regulation, the Pistons are up 91-90 and Towns is checking back in for Robinson.

 
End of third quarter: Pistons 77, Knicks 74

It seemed like the Pistons took control for a bit there. They went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter and led by as many as 10 points.

But then the Knicks went on a 9-0 run in about a minute and a half, capped by a layup from Josh Hart in transition:

Hart also connected with Mitchell Robinson on an alley-oop late in the quarter:

Earlier in the third, Ausar Thompson threw down an alley-oop dunk of his own from Cade Cunningham. Thompson scored nine points in the quarter and has 19 (on 7-for-9 shooting) in the game.

The craziest play of the quarter, though, was definitely this late-clock 3 by Jalen Brunson:

For both of these teams, this game is right there for the taking. Feels like it's going to come down to the final minute again.

 
Halftime: Knicks 50, Pistons 49

New York is up at the half despite the fact that Jalen Brunson has just six points on 1-for-7 shooting and three turnovers. Detroit is down by only one at the half despite the fact that Cade Cunningham has just four points on 2-for-8 shooting and three turnovers.

This has been a weird one!

The positives for the Knicks: OG Anunoby has made a few crazy defensive plays, Mitchell Robinson has been gobbling up offensive rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns is still causing the Pistons problems.

The positives for Detroit: Ausar Thompson is having easily his best game of the series -- 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, two blocks in 13 minutes -- and Tobias Harris has made a bunch of big plays on both ends. Also Jalen Duren's playmaking in the short roll has been nice.

The Knicks are shooting 20 for 49 (40.8%) from the field and 3 for 12 (25%) from deep. The Pistons are shooting 18 for 46 (39.1%) from the field and 5 for 18 (27.8%) from deep.

Let's see if either of these teams can put together an efficient second half.

 
End of first quarter: Knicks 23, Pistons 22

I feel like I've said this before during this series: It hasn't been pretty!

After 12 minutes, New York is shooting 9 for 24 (37.5%) from the field and 1 for 6 (16.7%) from deep in Game 5 at MSG. Detroit is shooting 7 for 24 (29.2%) from the field and 3 for 10 (30%) from deep. 

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have been everywhere for the Knicks. Hart has nine points on 4-for-7 shooting, and on two separate occasions he pushed the ball coast to coast after a made basket and scored at the rim. Anunoby has three blocks, including this ridiculous chasedown:

This is Karl-Anthony Towns' only shot attempt:

And this is Cade Cunningham's only bucket:

These teams have combined for 11 turnovers, by the way.

 
Refs admit they missed call at end of Game 4

The end of Game 4 brought significant controversy. With the Knicks leading by a point in the waning seconds of regulation, the ball found its way to the Pistons' Tim Hardaway Jr. in the corner. Hardaway got a shot off, but was bumped by New York's Josh Hart in the process. No foul was called, Hardaway's shot fell short and the Knicks emerged with a victory and a 3-1 series lead. 

However, after the game, the crew chief of the officiating crew admitted to a pool reporter that a foul should have been called on Hart. 

Knicks vs. Pistons: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shot at end of Game 4
James Herbert
Knicks vs. Pistons: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shot at end of Game 4
Sam Cooper
April 27, 2025, 9:32 PM
Apr. 27, 2025, 5:32 pm EDT
 
🚨Game 4 final: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Knicks take commanding 3-1 series lead

What a crazy game. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 32 points (13-26 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT). He had to go to the locker room late in the third quarter after Dennis Schröder appeared to fall on his right leg as they battled for a loose ball. Brunson returned early in the fourth quarter, though, and came up big for New York. He had 15 points in the final frame.

Karl-Anthony Towns also came up big. He made back-to-back clutch shots to put the Knicks in front late. 

The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Detroit went on a run late in the second quarter, though, and then dominated the third quarter (28-14). New York went on a run of its own in the fourth and the game came down to the last possession -- Detroit was down by one point with 11.1 seconds left, and Cade Cunningham missed a pull-up jumper over OG Anunoby. After a scramble for the loose ball, Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3-pointer and the Knicks escaped with a win -- and a 3-1 series lead.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was irate at the final buzzer -- he wanted a foul on Josh Hart on that Hardaway miss. He had a point, too. There was contact, but no call.

 
Klutch KAT!

Karl-Anthony Towns just absolutely bailed out the Knicks on two consecutive offensive possessions that seemed to be going nowhere. First, he hit a leaning midrange jumper off the dribble over Jalen Duren.

Then, he hit a deeeeeep 3 to give New York a 94-93 lead with 46.6 seconds left.

This is a crazy finish. The Knicks have outscored the Pistons 30-22 in the fourth quarter.

 
Brunson is balling, but...

Remember when Jalen Brunson seemed to be hurt? Me neither! He's now up to 13 points in the fourth quarter, 30 in the game, with 3:06 remaining. Look at the Clutch Player of the Year:

So everything's great for the Knicks, right? Well, not exactly! The Pistons are up 88-84, thanks to Dennis Schroder and Cade Cunningham making clutch buckets of their own.

 
Brunson battling

Jalen Brunson went to the locker room after appearing to hurt his right leg/ankle late in the third quarter, but he's scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting in the fourth. The Pistons have a 81-79 lead with 5:23 remaining.

If Brunson is in pain, he's not really showing it. He has continually gotten downhill and made things happen.

Here's a huge 3 from Malik Beasley, who has come alive after being as cold as you can get for two-plus games:

Mikal Bridges has his two huge corner 3s in the fourth, too. Here's one of them:

 
Brunson back

With 10:14 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson checked back into the game. This is awesome news for the Knicks, but let's see how he moves out there.

Cade Cunningham just split a pair of free throws -- his first attempts of the game -- and the Pistons are up 74-64. 

 
End of third quarter: Pistons 71, Knicks 64

After missing his first five 3-point attempts on Sunday (and shooting a combined 3 for 18 from deep in Games 2 and 3), Malik Beasley made two 3s in the final minute and a half of the third quarter. Detroit will enter the fourth with a seven-point lead, having outscored New York 28-14 after halftime. 

This game has totally turned. The big story, though, is that Jalen Brunson had to go to the locker room late in the third after suffering an apparent injury. Brunson's status for the rest of this game is unclear. 

Brunson has 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and nine assists in 29 minutes today. If he can't return, New York is going to have a tough time offensively. He's not on the court to start the fourth, but he is on the bench.

 
Brunson heads to locker room with injury

With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Jalen Brunson lost the ball in the backcourt with Dennis Schröder pressuring him. Brunson hit the floor to try to retrieve the ball, and got tangled up with Schröder. 

Schröder appeared to fall on Brunson's right leg. Brunson stayed down, wincing in pain, as Cade Cunningham dunked the ball on the break. The Knicks then called a timeout and Brunson limped to the locker room.

Brunson recently missed about a month because of a sprained right ankle.

UPDATE: Brunson checked back in around the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter with the Knicks trailing by 10.

 
Cunningham rises to the occasion

Yeah, you're going to want to see Cade Cunningham's left-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns:

Such a strong take by Cunningham. You can tell Towns didn't want to risk picking up his fifth foul.

On a related note: Tobais Harris, who has been huge for the Pistons during the 23-4 run that spanned the end of the first half and the first few minutes of the second half, has picked up his fifth foul. He's on the bench now. (Harris has a team-high 18 points.)

With 3:04 left in the third, the Pistons are up 63-61 after two free throws from Dennis Schröder.

 
Momentum has swung!

Bad news for the Knicks: By charging into Cade Cunningham, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his fourth foul with 10:31 left in the third quarter. Tom Thibodeau elected to keep him in the game.

More bad news for the Knicks: With 7:36 left in the third quarter, the Pistons are on a 19-4 run. New York is up 52-51, but Detroit has all the momentum.

The Pistons are shooting terribly (2 for 19) from deep, but they're making a push anyway. Cunningham blocked both OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson at the rim in the span of one minute. He has four blocks in the game!

 
Halftime: Knicks 50, Pistons 43

Not the prettiest half. New York leads by seven, but is shooting 17 for 49 (34.7%) from the field and 6 for 21 (28.6%) from deep.

Detroit, meanwhile, is shooting 16 for 43 (37.2%) from the field and 2 for 16 (12.5%) from deep. The big difference is that the Pistons have turned the ball over 12 times to the Knicks' five.

It's not like these teams aren't playing hard. Game 4 has been physical, just like the rest of the series, and there have been some impressive effort plays. Here's Mikal Bridges preventing an easy Ausar Thompson bucket:

And here's Cade Cunningham blocking Bridges in transition (after a nice finish by KAT):

The Knicks have been in control for most of the day, but the Pistons went on a 9-0 run near the end of the half. Detroit is definitely within striking distance now, but it needs to fix its halfcourt offense in the second half if it's going to even the series.

 
Detroit has to get out of its own way

I can't believe this happened again: Detroit started the second quarter with a turnover because Ron Holland II couldn't inbound the ball -- the Knicks' Cam Payne deflected the pass off of Holland.

You might remember that the Pistons started the fourth quarter of the series opener with a five-second violation. Shortly after that, they were on the wrong end of a 21-0 run.

Holland's turnover on Sunday was the first of four Detroit turnovers in the first three minutes of the quarter. It has 10 turnovers in the game, and it has only eight made field goals (and two assists).

More ugly numbers for the Pistons: Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are shooting a combined 2 for 14 (and 0 for 7 from deep). 

New York is up 33-21 with 8:36 left in the second quarter. 

 
End of first quarter: Knicks 29, Pistons 19

After 12 minutes, New York has to be pleased with how the game is going. Jalen Brunson been in control -- seven points, three rebounds, six assists, no turnovers -- and Detroit has gotten nothing going on the offensive end.

The Knicks are 5 for 10 from deep. The Pistons are 0 for 6. 

Detroit has committed six turnovers. New York has committed three.

Mitchell Robinson played the final four minutes of the quarter and pulled down three offensive rebounds. It has felt like the Knicks have been first to every 50-50 ball.

