Knicks vs. Pistons results, NBA playoff updates: Jalen Brunson hits clutch 3 as New York closes out series

🚨 Game 6 final: Knicks 116, Pistons 113

Jalen Brunson would not let his team lose

With 4.3 seconds left, Jalen Brunson effectively ended the Pistons season with an absolutely enormous pull-up 3. Detroit had a chance to tie, but Cade Cunningham passed the ball to Malik Beasley, who took his eye off the ball, which resulted in a turnover.

With the victory, New York has won the series 4-2 and advanced to the second round, where it will meet the Boston Celtics.

This is why Brunson is the Clutch Player of the Year:

Brunson finished with 40 points on 15-for-33 shooting in 42 minutes, plus seven assists. Amazing bounce-back game after a rough Game 5 at home.

The Knicks wouldn't have been in position for Brunson to play hero if Mikal Bridges hadn't come up with a huge tip-in with 35.6 seconds left:

Bridges finished with 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting in 44 minutes.

This was such a heartbreaking loss for Detroit. It started the game terribly, then fought back in the second quarter, then sort of fell apart again in the third quarter, then fought back even harder in the fourth. The Pistons had a 112-105 lead with 2:35 left in the game, and then disaster struck: a series of missed layups, and no stops (aside from the one crunch-time shot clock violation that Ausar Thompson forced with incredible one-on-one defense against Brunson).

Like Detroit's other three losses in this series, Game 6 was there for the taking. It shot 9 for 34 from 3-point range, though, and it couldn't quite make enough plays at the end.

It's a little weird that this series is over already, given how tightly contested these games have been. This is the second year in a row, though, that the Knicks have managed to pull out a series like this in six games.

This series might not have had as much drama as last year's battle between Philadelphia and New York, but it was competitive as hell.

Cade Cunningham finished Game 6 with 23 points on 9-for-22 shooting, seven rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block. He had three turnovers, though, and he missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. I assume he will take a zillion pull-up 3s this summer, as the Knicks were letting him simply walk into them.

One last note: New York's OG Anunoby had 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting (4-10 3PT, 6-7 FT), plus five rebounds, three steals and two blocks on Thursday. He was the primary defender against Cunningham all series, and he made Cunningham work for everything he got.