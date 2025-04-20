Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: New York takes Game 1 after wild comeback

The third-seeded Knicks are favored against the sixth-seeded Pistons

The New York Knicks took a 1-0 series lead over the Detroit Pistons with a 123-112 home win on Saturday in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Knicks earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after a 51-31 finish to the regular season. The Pistons, meanwhile, grabbed the conference's No. 6 seed after one of the biggest season-to-season turnarounds in recent NBA history. Game 2 is set for Monday evening at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have championship aspirations after making two big moves in the offseason. This is the first Knicks playoff series for both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, who came over in offseason trades last year. They both have fit in well in New York, and Towns (24.4 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting) led the charge alongside Jalen Brunson (26 points and 7.3 assists per game) for the NBA's fifth-ranked offense in the regular season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to the second round for the second year in a row. The Pistons have not won a playoff series since 2008. This marks Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019, and J.B. Bickerstaff is getting Coach of the Year buzz for winning 44 games with a team that totaled 14 wins last season. Cade Cunningham enjoyed a breakout regular season for the Pistons, earning an All-Star nod while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 2: Monday, April 21 | Pistons at Knicks | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Knicks at Pistons | Time TBD, TNT/Max
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Knicks at Pistons | 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Knicks at Pistons | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD

Knicks vs. Pistons odds

Odds via BetMGM

  • Series odds: Knicks -425, Pistons +325
  • Game 1 odds: Knicks -6.5, O/U: 220.5

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Knicks-Pistons series.

Final: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

In the span of 4:17 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks went on a 21-0 run to take control of the game. The Pistons kept turning the ball over, and the Knicks kept finding easy baskets on the break.

It was wild. Detroit had a 98-90 lead about three minutes into the quarter, and then it evaporated in a flash. If you were scared that the Pistons' relative inexperience might show up at an inopportune time, this was your worst nightmare.

Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-for-27 shooting and eight assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points apiece. Reserve guard Cam Payne scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth, including two 3s and a three-point play.

Tobias Harris finished with a team-high 23 points for the Pistons, but 22 of them came in the first half. Cade Cunningham had 21 points on 8-for-21 shooting and 12 assists in his first playoff game, but turned the ball over six times.

Detroit can clearly play with New York. Maybe that's encouraging. But this was a massive missed opportunity.

 
End of third quarter: Pistons 91, Knicks 83

Detroit put up 36 points in the third quarter, and it created some separation with a 10-3 spurt that started around the 2:00 mark. My favorite moment came much earlier than that, though -- look at this supersonic spin move by Ausar Thompson:

Dennis Schroder also had a mean block on Jalen Brunson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 of his 19 points in the third (on 4-for-4 shooting). 

Detroit should feel great heading into the fourth, but can this young team close out Game 1 on the road? We'll find out.

 
Halftime: Knicks 57, Pistons 55

The final 50 seconds of the first half was pretty eventful. First, Pistons star Cade Cunningham picked up his third foul trying to cut off OG Anunoby's baseline drive. After that, Detroit's Dennis Schroder turned the ball over twice. The first one led to a 3 from Anunoby, the second to a layup by Jalen Brunson. 

For the Pistons, it looked like an absolutely awful way to end the half ... but then Tobias Harris hit a pull-up 3 at the buzzer.

At halftime, Harris has a game-high 22 points (on 7-for-10 shooting, 4-for-5 from deep) in 22 minutes. Malik Beasley has 12 points off the bench -- four 3s, one shimmy. Cade Cunningham hasn't been particularly efficient in his first ever playoff game (six points on 3-for-10 shooting) but he's made a few tough shots over Anunoby and Bridges and he has six assists.

Anunoby leads New York with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Brunson has 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting and three assists.

This has been a tough, physical, back-and-forth game. The matchups have been interesting -- Detroit put Harris on Karl-Anthony Towns, Ausar Thompson on Brunson and Jalen Duren on Josh Hart to start the game. The Knicks put Anunoby on Cunningham and Bridges on Harris. 

 
Now that's big

Knicks centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson only played 47 minutes together (in 10 games) during the regular season. New York has gone to the double-big lineup in the second quarter against Detroit, though, and it could be a real factor in this series.

With about four minutes left in the first half, Jalen Brunson missed a floater but Robinson was there for a nasty putback dunk:

Yes, Spike Lee loved it. So did the whole crowd at MSG. 

Robinson has three offensive boards in 11 minutes. 

Towns, by the way, has 10 points (on 4-for-6 shooting), six rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. He's done most of his damage against Tobias Harris, as Detroit decided to use him as its primary defender against Towns.

 
OG, oh my!

Knicks forward OG Anunoby ended the first quarter of Game 1 against the Pistons by making a midrange jumper over Dennis Schroder. That shot gave him 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Anunoby took on a bigger offensive role late in the season when Jalen Brunson was out of the lineup, but I'm not sure I expected him to start the playoffs with a double-digit quarter.

It's 27-27 heading into the second quarter. Tobias Harris leads the Pistons with nine points on 4-for-5 shooting. It's been a bit of a sloppy start, but it's been competitive.
