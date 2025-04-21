Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series

Final: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
In the span of 4:17 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks went on a 21-0 run to take control of the game. The Pistons kept turning the ball over, and the Knicks kept finding easy baskets on the break.
It was wild. Detroit had a 98-90 lead about three minutes into the quarter, and then it evaporated in a flash. If you were scared that the Pistons' relative inexperience might show up at an inopportune time, this was your worst nightmare.
Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-for-27 shooting and eight assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points apiece. Reserve guard Cam Payne scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth, including two 3s and a three-point play.
Tobias Harris finished with a team-high 23 points for the Pistons, but 22 of them came in the first half. Cade Cunningham had 21 points on 8-for-21 shooting and 12 assists in his first playoff game, but turned the ball over six times.
Detroit can clearly play with New York. Maybe that's encouraging. But this was a massive missed opportunity.