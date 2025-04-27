Skip to Main Content

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, scores game times, NBA playoff updates: New York takes commanding 3-1 lead

Led by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks stormed back in Game 4 for a one-point win in Detroit

The New York Knicks are one win away from the second round in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Knicks are up 3-1 against the Detroit Pistons after their come-from-behind 94-93 victory in Sunday's Game 4. Jalen Brunson returned from an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns made clutch shots to help New York to a one-point win.

The Knicks have championship aspirations after making two big moves in the offseason. This is the first Knicks playoff series for both Mikal Bridges and Towns, who came over in offseason trades last year. They both have fit in well in New York, and Towns (24.4 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting) led the charge alongside Brunson (26 points and 7.3 assists per game) for the NBA's fifth-ranked offense in the regular season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to the second round for the second year in a row. The Pistons have not won a playoff series since 2008. This marks Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019, and J.B. Bickerstaff is getting Coach of the Year buzz for winning 44 games with a team that totaled 14 wins last season. Cade Cunningham enjoyed a breakout regular season for the Pistons, earning an All-Star nod while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112
Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94
Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116 
Game 4: Knicks 94, Pistons 93 (New York leads 3-1)
Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Pistons at Knicks | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Knicks at Pistons | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD
*if necessary 

🚨Game 4 final: Knicks 94, Pistons 93

Knicks take commanding 3-1 series lead

What a crazy game. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 32 points (13-26 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT). He had to go to the locker room late in the third quarter after Dennis Schröder appeared to fall on his right leg as they battled for a loose ball. Brunson returned early in the fourth quarter, though, and came up big for New York. He had 15 points in the final frame.

Karl-Anthony Towns also came up big. He made back-to-back clutch shots to put the Knicks in front late. 

The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Detroit went on a run late in the second quarter, though, and then dominated the third quarter (28-14). New York went on a run of its own in the fourth and the game came down to the last possession -- Detroit was down by one point with 11.1 seconds left, and Cade Cunningham missed a pull-up jumper over OG Anunoby. After a scramble for the loose ball, Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3-pointer and the Knicks escaped with a win -- and a 3-1 series lead.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was irate at the final buzzer -- he wanted a foul on Josh Hart on that Hardaway miss. He had a point, too. There was contact, but no call.

 
Klutch KAT!

Karl-Anthony Towns just absolutely bailed out the Knicks on two consecutive offensive possessions that seemed to be going nowhere. First, he hit a leaning midrange jumper off the dribble over Jalen Duren.

Then, he hit a deeeeeep 3 to give New York a 94-93 lead with 46.6 seconds left.

This is a crazy finish. The Knicks have outscored the Pistons 30-22 in the fourth quarter.

 
Brunson is balling, but...

Remember when Jalen Brunson seemed to be hurt? Me neither! He's now up to 13 points in the fourth quarter, 30 in the game, with 3:06 remaining. Look at the Clutch Player of the Year:

So everything's great for the Knicks, right? Well, not exactly! The Pistons are up 88-84, thanks to Dennis Schroder and Cade Cunningham making clutch buckets of their own.

 
Brunson battling

Jalen Brunson went to the locker room after appearing to hurt his right leg/ankle late in the third quarter, but he's scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting in the fourth. The Pistons have a 81-79 lead with 5:23 remaining.

If Brunson is in pain, he's not really showing it. He has continually gotten downhill and made things happen.

Here's a huge 3 from Malik Beasley, who has come alive after being as cold as you can get for two-plus games:

Mikal Bridges has his two huge corner 3s in the fourth, too. Here's one of them:

 
Brunson back

With 10:14 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson checked back into the game. This is awesome news for the Knicks, but let's see how he moves out there.

Cade Cunningham just split a pair of free throws -- his first attempts of the game -- and the Pistons are up 74-64. 

 
End of third quarter: Pistons 71, Knicks 64

After missing his first five 3-point attempts on Sunday (and shooting a combined 3 for 18 from deep in Games 2 and 3), Malik Beasley made two 3s in the final minute and a half of the third quarter. Detroit will enter the fourth with a seven-point lead, having outscored New York 28-14 after halftime. 

This game has totally turned. The big story, though, is that Jalen Brunson had to go to the locker room late in the third after suffering an apparent injury. Brunson's status for the rest of this game is unclear. 

Brunson has 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) and nine assists in 29 minutes today. If he can't return, New York is going to have a tough time offensively. He's not on the court to start the fourth, but he is on the bench.

 
Brunson heads to locker room with injury

With about three minutes left in the third quarter, Jalen Brunson lost the ball in the backcourt with Dennis Schröder pressuring him. Brunson hit the floor to try to retrieve the ball, and got tangled up with Schröder. 

Schröder appeared to fall on Brunson's right leg. Brunson stayed down, wincing in pain, as Cade Cunningham dunked the ball on the break. The Knicks then called a timeout and Brunson limped to the locker room.

Brunson recently missed about a month because of a sprained right ankle.

UPDATE: Brunson checked back in around the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter with the Knicks trailing by 10.

 
Cunningham rises to the occasion

Yeah, you're going to want to see Cade Cunningham's left-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns:

Such a strong take by Cunningham. You can tell Towns didn't want to risk picking up his fifth foul.

On a related note: Tobais Harris, who has been huge for the Pistons during the 23-4 run that spanned the end of the first half and the first few minutes of the second half, has picked up his fifth foul. He's on the bench now. (Harris has a team-high 18 points.)

With 3:04 left in the third, the Pistons are up 63-61 after two free throws from Dennis Schröder.

 
Momentum has swung!

Bad news for the Knicks: By charging into Cade Cunningham, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his fourth foul with 10:31 left in the third quarter. Tom Thibodeau elected to keep him in the game.

More bad news for the Knicks: With 7:36 left in the third quarter, the Pistons are on a 19-4 run. New York is up 52-51, but Detroit has all the momentum.

The Pistons are shooting terribly (2 for 19) from deep, but they're making a push anyway. Cunningham blocked both OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson at the rim in the span of one minute. He has four blocks in the game!

 
Halftime: Knicks 50, Pistons 43

Not the prettiest half. New York leads by seven, but is shooting 17 for 49 (34.7%) from the field and 6 for 21 (28.6%) from deep.

Detroit, meanwhile, is shooting 16 for 43 (37.2%) from the field and 2 for 16 (12.5%) from deep. The big difference is that the Pistons have turned the ball over 12 times to the Knicks' five.

It's not like these teams aren't playing hard. Game 4 has been physical, just like the rest of the series, and there have been some impressive effort plays. Here's Mikal Bridges preventing an easy Ausar Thompson bucket:

And here's Cade Cunningham blocking Bridges in transition (after a nice finish by KAT):

The Knicks have been in control for most of the day, but the Pistons went on a 9-0 run near the end of the half. Detroit is definitely within striking distance now, but it needs to fix its halfcourt offense in the second half if it's going to even the series.

 
Detroit has to get out of its own way

I can't believe this happened again: Detroit started the second quarter with a turnover because Ron Holland II couldn't inbound the ball -- the Knicks' Cam Payne deflected the pass off of Holland.

You might remember that the Pistons started the fourth quarter of the series opener with a five-second violation. Shortly after that, they were on the wrong end of a 21-0 run.

Holland's turnover on Sunday was the first of four Detroit turnovers in the first three minutes of the quarter. It has 10 turnovers in the game, and it has only eight made field goals (and two assists).

More ugly numbers for the Pistons: Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are shooting a combined 2 for 14 (and 0 for 7 from deep). 

New York is up 33-21 with 8:36 left in the second quarter. 

 
End of first quarter: Knicks 29, Pistons 19

After 12 minutes, New York has to be pleased with how the game is going. Jalen Brunson been in control -- seven points, three rebounds, six assists, no turnovers -- and Detroit has gotten nothing going on the offensive end.

The Knicks are 5 for 10 from deep. The Pistons are 0 for 6. 

Detroit has committed six turnovers. New York has committed three.

Mitchell Robinson played the final four minutes of the quarter and pulled down three offensive rebounds. It has felt like the Knicks have been first to every 50-50 ball.

 
Nightmare start for the Pistons

With 3:32 left in the first quarter, the Knicks are up 24-12. New York has made 4 of its 5 3-point attempts -- and Josh Hart specifically is 2 for 2 -- but this definitely isn't just a case of hot shooting. Detroit has committed five turnovers already, and New York is finding easy baskets in transition.

Here's Karl-Anthony Towns blocking Tobias Harris and OG Anunoby dunking on Ausar Thompson on the break early on:

One positive for Detroit: Jalen Duren pulled down nine rebounds in the game's first seven minutes.

 
🚨Game 3 Final: Knicks 118, Pistons 116

The Knicks are back in front, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series

New York has taken a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, thanks to a bounceback game from Karl-Anthony Towns and several clutch plays by Jalen Brunson, the newly named Clutch Player of the Year.

At MSG on Monday, Towns finished with 10 points (and zero in the second half) in the Knicks' 100-94 loss. Three days later, on the road, he scored a game-high 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 7-7 FT) in 41 minutes. 

Brunson finished with 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 12-14 FT) in 41 minutes, and he scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Cade Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points apiece for Detroit. Cunningham added eight rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and two blocks.

The big story: New York's offense, which looked so slow and stagnant in Game 2, came to life in Detroit. Towns got going with some transition 3s early, and the Knicks played with much more pace overall. Can they sustain that in Game 4 on Sunday?

 
Here come the Pistons (again)

After an easy Karl-Anthony Towns bucket (against a Dennis Schröder switch), Detroit has gone on an 8-0 run: A Cade Cunningham pull-up 3, a Schröder 3 from Cunningham in transition, then a Tobias Harris jumper over Jalen Brunson from the free throw line. With 4:41 left, the Knicks are up 104-101.

Buckle up!

 
A huge Beasley dunk, but...

The good news for Detroit: Malik Beasley threw down a massive dunk over OG Anunoby:

The bad news: It's still down by eight points with 7:56 left in the fourth quarter. 

Beasley was shooting 1 for 9 from the field before that dunk. He made a floater a couple of minutes later, prompting announcer Reggie Miller to suggest the dunk might have gotten him going, but he proceeded to miss a 3-pointer shortly after that.

Jalen Duren picked up his fifth foul early in the final frame, so Paul Reed is getting fourth-quarter minutes, everybody.

After taking Tobias Harris off the dribble and making a floater, Jalen Brunson is up to 20 points on the night.

 
End of third quarter: Knicks 93, Pistons 83

One quarter to go. The Pistons started the third strong, but didn't make up much ground.

After a quiet Game 2, Karl-Anthony Towns has 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-5 FT) in 30 minutes tonight. All of his made 3s have been in transition -- look how deep this one was:

 Detroit's in striking distance. Let's see if it can put some stops together.

 
It's a game of runs

Unlike Game 1, the Pistons' absolutely terrible stretch took place early enough that they had time to make a comeback. They went on a 14-2 run early in the third quarter, and they trail 75-73 with 5:15 left in the third.

Not the best defense from Jalen Brunson here:

Not the best sequence for Josh Hart here:

Also: Dennis Schröder pressured Brunson and caused an eight-second violation.

It's not all good news for Detroit, though: Tobias Harris, who still hasn't scored tonight, is back on the bench after picking up his fourth foul. Interestingly, the Pistons elected to start the second half with Jalen Duren, not Harris, guarding Karl-Anthony Towns.

This is the sort of thing Towns can do to opposing bigs:

Towns has a game-high 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting. 

 
Halftime: Knicks 66, Pistons 53

Before a Malik Beasley 3 late in the second quarter, the Knicks were on a 21-3 run. Definitely not the way Detroit wanted to end the half! 

OG Anunoby has done a little bit of everything on both ends, and heading into the second quarter he has 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT). Karl-Anthony Towns has 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and Jalen Brunson has 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT).

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads Detroit in scoring with 18 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3PT). Cade Cunningham has 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT) and Dennis Schroder has 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT).

The Pistons have committed seven live-ball turnovers. New York has committed only two. 

Detroit's Tobias Harris hasn't scored a point, but the Knicks went on their big run when he was on the bench with three fouls. New York has looked a lot more comfortable when the Pistons have had a big guarding Towns instead of Harris guarding him.

 
Here come the Pistons

Look at how the Pistons took their first lead of the game:

That is an amazing pass by Cade Cunningham. And on their next possession, Cunningham found Tim Hardaway Jr. in transition for another 3:

Hardaway has 18 points and has made all five 3s he has attempted. Dennis Schröder is 3 for 4 from deep, too.

Detroit is up 43-41 with 5:51 left in the first half.

 
End of first quarter: Knicks 33, Pistons 27

Heading into the second quarter, the Knicks have a six-point lead thanks to a couple of plays by OG Anunoby late in the first. After driving at Cade Cunningham and drawing a foul, Anunoby split a pair of free throws. Mitchell Robinson rebounded the miss, then missed a layup, but Anunoby was there for a two-handed putback. Anunoby has 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) in 12 minutes.

Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul Reed all earned technical fouls for an "altercation" with less than a minute left in the quarter. There was some unnecessary pushing and shouting.

The big takeaway so far: New York should feel good about its offense, especially compared to the first two games of the series. Let's see if it can keep this going with Jalen Brunson on the bench.

 
Interesting start!

About 10 minutes into Game 3, a lot has happened! The Pistons missed their first seven field goal attempts and quickly fell behind 8-1, but they came back to tie it at 20. After that, New York went on an 8-0 run. It's now 28-22 for the Knicks with 2:23 left in the first quarter and Dennis Schroder going to the free throw line for two shots after this timeout.

Coming into this game, there was a lot of talk about how to get Karl-Anthony Towns going. One way: Look for him in transition. In the first seven-and-a-half minutes, Towns attempted four trail 3s and made three of them. He has 11 points early.

Once again, it's been physical. Ausar Thompson got a bloody nose from a nasty Towns screen, and Jalen Brunson earned a flagrant foul for hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the eye.

Hardaway, by the way, has 12 points -- three 3s, plus three free throws, as Brunson fouled him in the act of shooting a 3.

Cade Cunningham has nine points on 4-for-8 shooting, but, so far, he hasn't looked quite as comfortable as he did in Game 2. He dominated that game.

 
Pistons snap longest losing streak in NBA postseason history

The Pistons' win over the Knicks on Monday night in Game 2 of their first-round series was significant on multiple fronts. Not only did it even up the matchup at 1-1, but it ended the Pistons' 15-game playoff losing streak, which dated back to 2008 and was the longest losing streak in NBA postseason history. 

The last time the Pistons had won a playoff game before Monday was Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, when the likes of Richard Hamilton and Chauncey Billups were still running the show, and current rookie guard Ron Holland III was not quite three years old. 

Since then, they had lost Games 5 and 6 to the Celtics in the 2008 ECF, gotten swept in the first round three times -- in the 2009 playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2016 playoffs by the Cavaliers and in the 2019 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks -- before losing Game 1 to the Knicks. 

Jack Maloney
April 22, 2025, 2:45 AM
Apr. 21, 2025, 10:45 pm EDT
 
🚨 Game 2 Final: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

The Pistons led most of the way, withstood a late Knicks run and held on

The Detroit Pistons secured their first playoff win since 2008 in dramatic fashion on Monday, as they hung on to beat the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their first-round series, which is now all square at 1-1. Their 15 losses in the row in the playoffs was the longest losing streak in NBA postseason history. 

The Pistons took the lead late in the first quarter and were in complete control for most of the night. They led by as many as 15 and were still up by double digits well into the fourth quarter. But just like in Game 1, they started to fall apart down the stretch and the Knicks were able to tie things up on a Josh Hart dunk with 1:15 remaining. 

Down on the other end, though, Dennis Schroder stepped up with a huge 3-pointer with 56 seconds left to put the Pistons back in front for good. Schroder put up 20 points and three assists, and outscored the Knicks' bench by himself. 

Cade Cunningham was the star for the Pistons, finishing with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals on 11 of 21 from the field in a major bounce-back effort after a poor Game 1. 

Jalen Brunson had 37 points and seven assists in defeat for the Knicks. 

The series will now shift back to Detroit for Game 3 on Thursday. 

Jack Maloney
April 22, 2025, 2:17 AM
Apr. 21, 2025, 10:17 pm EDT
 
End of third quarter: Pistons 75, Knicks 67

The Knicks have not played a particularly inspiring game, but they're down by only eight heading into the final frame. It might have been worse if not for this friendly bounce at the end of the shot clock:

The story, right now, is that Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have looked comfortable all night. That could change in the next 12 minutes, though, as they know very well. 

 
Pistons motoring along

Detroit has extended its lead in the third quarter. It's up 68-53 with 4:55 left in the period.

This hasn't been the prettiest game -- there have been some silly turnovers on both sides, and the two teams are shooting a combined 10 for 37 from 3-point range -- but it has been an impressive, professional response by the Pistons after a fourth-quarter meltdown in the opener. 

Now let's see if they've learned from what happened on Saturday.

Cade Cunningham, by the way, is up to 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting. Here he is going behind the back and throwing it down on the break:

