Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, scores game times, NBA playoff updates: New York takes commanding 3-1 lead

🚨Game 4 final: Knicks 94, Pistons 93
Knicks take commanding 3-1 series lead
What a crazy game. The Knicks' Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high 32 points (13-26 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT). He had to go to the locker room late in the third quarter after Dennis Schröder appeared to fall on his right leg as they battled for a loose ball. Brunson returned early in the fourth quarter, though, and came up big for New York. He had 15 points in the final frame.
Karl-Anthony Towns also came up big. He made back-to-back clutch shots to put the Knicks in front late.
The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the first half. Detroit went on a run late in the second quarter, though, and then dominated the third quarter (28-14). New York went on a run of its own in the fourth and the game came down to the last possession -- Detroit was down by one point with 11.1 seconds left, and Cade Cunningham missed a pull-up jumper over OG Anunoby. After a scramble for the loose ball, Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a 3-pointer and the Knicks escaped with a win -- and a 3-1 series lead.
Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was irate at the final buzzer -- he wanted a foul on Josh Hart on that Hardaway miss. He had a point, too. There was contact, but no call.