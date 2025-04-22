Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Detroit ties series at 1-1

After the New York Knicks opened their first-round series with the Detroit Pistons with a come-from-behind home win on Saturday, the Pistons evened the series with a gutsy 100-94 win at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Knicks earned the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after a 51-31 finish to the regular season. The Pistons, meanwhile, grabbed the conference's No. 6 seed after one of the biggest season-to-season turnarounds in recent NBA history. Game 3 is set for Thursday evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Knicks have championship aspirations after making two big moves in the offseason. This is the first Knicks playoff series for both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, who came over in offseason trades last year. They both have fit in well in New York, and Towns (24.4 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting) led the charge alongside Jalen Brunson (26 points and 7.3 assists per game) for the NBA's fifth-ranked offense in the regular season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to the second round for the second year in a row. The Pistons have not won a playoff series since 2008. This marks Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019, and J.B. Bickerstaff is getting Coach of the Year buzz for winning 44 games with a team that totaled 14 wins last season. Cade Cunningham enjoyed a breakout regular season for the Pistons, earning an All-Star nod while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Knicks at Pistons | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Knicks at Pistons | 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Knicks at Pistons | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD

Knicks vs. Pistons odds

Odds via BetMGM

Series odds : Knicks -220, Pistons +185

: Knicks -220, Pistons +185 Game 3 odds: Pistons -1.5, O/U: 215.5

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Knicks-Pistons series.