Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as New York takes Game 3

🚨Game 3 Final: Knicks 118, Pistons 116
The Knicks are back in front, 2-1, in the best-of-seven series
New York has taken a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, thanks to a bounceback game from Karl-Anthony Towns and several clutch plays by Jalen Brunson, the newly named Clutch Player of the Year.
At MSG on Monday, Towns finished with 10 points (and zero in the second half) in the Knicks' 100-94 loss. Three days later, on the road, he scored a game-high 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3PT, 7-7 FT) in 41 minutes.
Brunson finished with 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3PT, 12-14 FT) in 41 minutes, and he scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Cade Cunningham and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points apiece for Detroit. Cunningham added eight rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and two blocks.
The big story: New York's offense, which looked so slow and stagnant in Game 2, came to life in Detroit. Towns got going with some transition 3s early, and the Knicks played with much more pace overall. Can they sustain that in Game 4 on Sunday?