Knicks vs. Pistons schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch: New York takes 2-1 series lead

The New York Knicks are back in front in their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks won Game 3 on Thursday, 118-116, as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 61 points during a chippy game in Detroit. New York leads the series 2-1 and Game 4 is back at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

The Knicks have championship aspirations after making two big moves in the offseason. This is the first Knicks playoff series for both Mikal Bridges and Towns, who came over in offseason trades last year. They both have fit in well in New York, and Towns (24.4 points per game on 42% 3-point shooting) led the charge alongside Brunson (26 points and 7.3 assists per game) for the NBA's fifth-ranked offense in the regular season.

The Knicks are trying to advance to the second round for the second year in a row. The Pistons have not won a playoff series since 2008. This marks Detroit's first postseason appearance since 2019, and J.B. Bickerstaff is getting Coach of the Year buzz for winning 44 games with a team that totaled 14 wins last season. Cade Cunningham enjoyed a breakout regular season for the Pistons, earning an All-Star nod while averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Knicks vs. Pistons schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Knicks 123, Pistons 112

Game 2: Pistons 100, Knicks 94

Game 3: Knicks 118, Pistons 116 (New York leads 2-1)

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Knicks at Pistons | 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Pistons at Knicks | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Knicks at Pistons | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Pistons at Knicks | Time/TV TBD

*if necessary

Knicks vs. Pistons odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Knicks -600, Pistons +425

: Knicks -600, Pistons +425 Game 4 odds: Pistons -1.5, O/U 217.5

