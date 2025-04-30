Knicks vs. Pistons score, schedule, NBA playoff updates, odds: Detroit stays alive with gutsy Game 5 win

🚨Game 5 final: Pistons 106, Knicks 103
Detroit is still alive after avoiding elimination at Madison Square Garden
Another Pistons-Knicks game, another tightly contested, somewhat ugly battle that came down to the final seconds. On Tuesday, Detroit managed to escape Madison Square Garden with a win and avoid elimination. It is down 3-2 in the series.
It was not Cade Cunningham's most efficient outing, but he finished with 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes.
The Pistons' Ausar Thompson scored 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting, plus seven rebounds and two blocks. Huge game from the second-year guard.
Jalen Brunson had a difficult night, shooting 4 for 16 from the field mostly while defended by Thompson.
Late in the fourth, Brunson and Josh Hart (who made a zillion winning plays for New York) sat for a two-and-a-half-minute stretch that proved extremely costly. Brunson appeared to roll his ankle, and Hart appeared to hurt his wrist after taking a hard fall. That stretch concluded with this dish from Cunningham to Thompson for a layup in tight quarters:
The Knicks got clutch 3s from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby after that, but it wasn't enough. Cunningham made a pair of clutch free throws to put the game away.
Before all that, Cunningham walked into an easy pull-up 3 out of a pick-and-roll with Tim Hardaway Jr:
And Towns made a deeeep trail 3 that seemed enormously important at the time:
Game 6 is Thursday in Detroit.