Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 13-18; New York 18-13

What to Know

The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York claimed a resounding 132-94 win over the Warriors at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New York had established a 100-81 advantage. Point guard Immanuel Quickley (22 points) and point guard Jalen Brunson (21 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Meanwhile, Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 104-101. One thing holding the Raptors back was the mediocre play of point guard Fred VanVleet, who did not have his best game: he played for 41 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

New York is now 18-13 while Toronto sits at 13-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York enters the matchup with only 6.2 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Raptors rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.48 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 20 out of their last 25 games against New York.