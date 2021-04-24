Who's Playing
Toronto @ New York
Current Records: Toronto 25-34; New York 33-27
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 1 p.m. ET April 24 at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 137-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Power forward Julius Randle continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 40 points and 11 boards along with six assists.
Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, taking their matchup 114-103. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-23 deficit. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 27 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.
New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an 11-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped New York to 33-27 and the Raptors to 25-34. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 20 games against New York.
- Apr 11, 2021 - New York 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Dec 31, 2020 - Toronto 100 vs. New York 83
- Jan 24, 2020 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 112
- Nov 27, 2019 - Toronto 126 vs. New York 98
- Mar 28, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. New York 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 92
- Feb 09, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. New York 99
- Nov 10, 2018 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Toronto 132 vs. New York 106
- Feb 08, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 88
- Nov 22, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 17, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. New York 84
- Apr 09, 2017 - Toronto 110 vs. New York 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. New York 91
- Jan 15, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. New York 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 107
- Apr 10, 2016 - Toronto 93 vs. New York 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. New York 95
- Jan 28, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. New York 93
- Nov 10, 2015 - New York 111 vs. Toronto 109