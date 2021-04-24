Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 25-34; New York 33-27

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors will meet up at 1 p.m. ET April 24 at Madison Square Garden. New York is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 137-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Power forward Julius Randle continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 40 points and 11 boards along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, taking their matchup 114-103. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-23 deficit. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and had 27 points and six assists in addition to nine rebounds.

New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an 11-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped New York to 33-27 and the Raptors to 25-34. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 20 games against New York.