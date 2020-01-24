Knicks vs. Raptors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 30-14; New York 12-33

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 15-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Toronto and New York will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Toronto doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 50-50 at the half for the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but the Raptors stepped up in the second half for a 107-95 win. The top scorer for Toronto was SG Fred VanVleet (22 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Knicks took a 100-92 hit to the loss column. SF Marcus Morris (20 points) was the top scorer for the Knicks.

The Raptors are now 30-14 while the Knicks sit at 12-33. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the game with 8.64 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But New York rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 17 games against New York.