Knicks vs. Raptors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Toronto @ New York
Current Records: Toronto 30-14; New York 12-33
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 15-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Toronto and New York will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Toronto doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up 50-50 at the half for the Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but the Raptors stepped up in the second half for a 107-95 win. The top scorer for Toronto was SG Fred VanVleet (22 points).
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but New York was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The Knicks took a 100-92 hit to the loss column. SF Marcus Morris (20 points) was the top scorer for the Knicks.
The Raptors are now 30-14 while the Knicks sit at 12-33. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the game with 8.64 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But New York rank third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only seven on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 17 games against New York.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Toronto 126 vs. New York 98
- Mar 28, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. New York 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 92
- Feb 09, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. New York 99
- Nov 10, 2018 - Toronto 128 vs. New York 112
- Mar 11, 2018 - Toronto 132 vs. New York 106
- Feb 08, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. New York 88
- Nov 22, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 17, 2017 - Toronto 107 vs. New York 84
- Apr 09, 2017 - Toronto 110 vs. New York 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. New York 91
- Jan 15, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. New York 101
- Nov 12, 2016 - Toronto 118 vs. New York 107
- Apr 10, 2016 - Toronto 93 vs. New York 89
- Feb 22, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. New York 95
- Jan 28, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. New York 93
- Nov 10, 2015 - New York 111 vs. Toronto 109
