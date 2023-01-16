Who's Playing

Toronto @ New York

Current Records: Toronto 19-24; New York 25-19

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Toronto and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 3 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Toronto and the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 114-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New York and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Knicks wrapped it up with a 117-104 victory on the road. Power forward Julius Randle had a stellar game for New York as he dropped a double-double on 42 points and 15 rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds. Randle's points were the most he has had all season.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto is now 19-24 while New York sits at 25-19. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.42. But the Knicks rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.99

Odds

The Knicks are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won 21 out of their last 27 games against New York.