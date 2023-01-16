The New York Knicks (25-19) will try to maintain their strong form when they host the Toronto Raptors (19-24) on Monday afternoon. New York has won seven of its last eight games and is riding a three-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Toronto had won three straight games prior to its loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. New York is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 218. Before entering any Raptors vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 45-20 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks vs. Raptors over/under: 218 points

Knicks vs. Raptors money line: New York -135, Toronto +115

Knicks vs. Raptors picks: See picks here

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is amid one of its best stretches of the season, jumping to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings after winning seven of its last eight games. The Knicks picked up a win over Toronto on Jan. 6 and are coming off a blowout win at Detroit. Star forward Julius Randle scored 42 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win against the Pistons.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing loss to Atlanta, as the Raptors never led and Fred VanVleet went 1 of 9 from beyond the arc. He is questionable to play on Monday night due to lower back soreness, which would be a big blow as the team's fourth-leading scorer. The Raptors have only won three of their last 14 road games, while New York has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has already put an end to one of New York's hot streaks this season, ending the Knicks eight-game winning streak with a 113-106 win on Dec. 21. Pascal Siakam poured in a career-high 52 points for Toronto in that game, ending his team's six-game losing streak. Siakam had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the rematch with New York 10 days ago.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto in its loss to Atlanta on Saturday, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a double-double effort. He is one of five players averaging at least 15 points per game, so the Raptors are built to overcome VanVleet's potential absence. Toronto is 13-4 in its last 17 games against New York, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings.

How to make Knicks vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Raptors vs. Knicks spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.