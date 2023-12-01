We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will visit the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is 9-10 overall and 6-4 at home, while New York is 11-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Raptors have won six of the last eight meetings, though the teams split their two matchups in Toronto last season.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 2 points in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 217.5 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Raptors -2

Raptors vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Raptors: -131, Knicks: +110

What you need to know about the Knicks

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat Detroit 118-112. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson had an outrageously good game as he went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 42 points and eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Brunson and Randle are both averaging at least 20 points and five assists per game, but New York hangs its hat on the defensive end. It allows the second-fewest points per game despite ranking last in blocks. The Knicks sport a 4-5 record when allowing 108 points or more, compared to a 7-2 record when allowing 107 points or fewer.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over Phoenix on Wednesday, taking the game 112-105. The Raptors can attribute much of their success to Scottie Barnes, who scored 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Barnes continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Toronto has a balanced team with six players averaging in double-figures, while Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder all average at least five assists per game as well. However, Toronto isn't the most efficient unit as it ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in both 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. Toronto will hope to offset that poor shooting with extra possessions as it ranks fifth in offensive rebounds per game.

