We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 16-33 overall and 12-14 at home, while New York is 33-17 overall and 15-8 on the road. The Knicks have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven straight against the Raptors.

The Knicks are favored by 4 points in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning almost $4,000.

Now, the model has set its sights on New York vs. Toronto. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Raptors +4

Raptors vs. Knicks over/under: 230 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Raptors: +151, Knicks: -181

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors will bounce into Tuesday's matchup after beating the Clippers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their 10 prior meetings. The Raptors came out on top against the Clippers by a score of 115-108 on Sunday. The score was all tied up 61-61 at the break, but Toronto was the better team in the second half.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for Darko Rajakovic's team, who've now racked up at least 25 assists in 16 consecutive contests. In addition, the Raptors are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games at home.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Rockets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 124-118 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter when New York was facing a 44-32 deficit.

Jalen Brunson had a dynamite game for the Knicks, dropping a double-double with 42 points and 10 assists. For the season, Brunson is averaging 26.0 points, 7.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. The Knicks are 10-2 in their last 12 games on the road and 6-1 ATS in their past seven meetings with the Raptors.

How to make Knicks vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Knicks vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?