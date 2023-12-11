The Toronto Raptors (9-13) go on the road to play the New York Knicks (12-9) on Monday in an Eastern Conference bout. The Raptors have lost three games in a row, falling 119-116 to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. New York, meanwhile, has dropped two consecutive matchups. On Dec. 8, the Boston Celtics outlasted the Knicks 133-123. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out for the Raptors. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will be sidelined for New York.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. New York is a 4-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds. The over/under for total points is 220.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: New York -4

Knicks vs. Raptors over/under: 220.5 points

Knicks vs. Raptors money line: New York -177, Toronto +148

TOR: The Raptors have hit the game total Over in 43 of last 78 games

NYK: The Knicks have hit the 1H ML in 51 of last 88 games

Knicks vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson (questionable, ankle) is a smooth playmaker in the backcourt. The Villanova product leads the team in points (24.8) and assists (5.5) with 3.6 rebounds per game. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight games. On Dec. 5 against the Bucks, Brunson logged 24 points and six assists.

Forward Julius Randle provides New York with another consistent scorer. Randle uses his quickness and power to be effective in the lane. The Kentucky product averages 21.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Randle has also recorded 12 double-doubles. On Dec. 1 versus the Raptors, the 29-year-old finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam is a tough force for opposing players to defend. Additionally, the 29-year-old owns the court vision to get his teammates involved. He logs 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and five assists per game. In his last outing, Siakam totaled 25 points, five boards, and four assists.

Forward Scottie Barnes has terrific athleticism that allows him to be a constant two-way force. Barnes can get a score from all three levels while easily handling the rock. The 22-year-old averages 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In Friday's loss to the Hornets, Barnes racked up a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Raptors vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Knicks vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on an 92-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.