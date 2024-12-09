Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the New York Knicks battle the Toronto Raptors in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. New York is coming off a 120-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while Toronto fell 125-118 to the Dallas Mavericks that same night. The Knicks (14-9), second in the Atlantic Division, are 6-6 on the road this season. The Raptors (7-17), fourth in the Atlantic, are 6-6 on their home floor in 2024-25.

Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors lead the all-time regular-season series 61-49, but New York has won each of the last four matchups. The Knicks are 6-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Raptors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Raptors spread: New York -6

Knicks vs. Raptors over/under: 231.5 points

Knicks vs. Raptors money line: New York -247, Toronto +201

NY: The Knicks have hit the Over in 35 of their last 51 games (+17.40 units)

TOR: The Raptors have covered the spread in 20 of their last 30 games (+9.00 units)

Knicks vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Raptors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson helps bring some scoring punch to New York. He is coming off a double-double in the loss to Detroit on Saturday with 31 points and 10 assists. He scored 24 points, while dishing out five assists in a 125-101 win over Charlotte on Thursday. In 23 games this season, all starts, Brunson is averaging 25.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 34.2 minutes.

Another starter filling up the stat sheets is veteran center Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable, knee). In 21 games, the former top pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves is averaging 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and three assists. Although he missed Saturday's game as he deals with a sore knee, he is expected to return on Monday. In Thursday's win over Charlotte, Towns poured in 27 points, while grabbing 16 rebounds and adding two assists and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raptors can cover

Shooting guard RJ Barrett is Toronto's top scorer. In 21 games, all starts, Barrett is averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 34.1 minutes. He registered a double-double in a 129-92 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday, scoring 17 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. He poured in 37 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists in a 119-116 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 1.

Also helping power the Raptors is small forward Scottie Barnes. In 13 games, all starts, Barnes is averaging 21 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. In Saturday's loss to Dallas, he scored 19 points, while dishing out 14 assists. He also added eight rebounds and three steals. He had 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 223 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 116-80 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.