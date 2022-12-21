Eastern Conference foes square off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening. The Toronto Raptors visit the New York Knicks, with Toronto aiming to stop a six-game losing streak. New York defeated the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, improving to 18-13 overall and 8-7 at home this season.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217.5 in the latest Raptors vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Knicks vs. Raptors picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Raptors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Raptors vs. Knicks:

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -1.5

Raptors vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -125, Raptors +105

TOR: The Raptors are 6-9 against the spread on the road

NY: The Knicks are 3-1-1 against the spread with no rest

Raptors vs. Knicks picks:

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto has clear offensive strengths, headlined by the presence of Pascal Siakam. The All-Star forward is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game this season, with Siakam generating 38 points and 15 rebounds in the team's last game against Philadelphia. The Raptors are No. 1 in the NBA in turnover rate this season, committing a giveaway on fewer than 13% of possessions.

Toronto is also elite at using its physicality and force to its advantage. The Raptors are in the top five of the league in offensive rebound rate (31.4%) and second-chance points (17.1 per game), with the No. 2 mark in fast break points (17.8 per game). Toronto also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw attempts (25.2 per game) and points in the paint (51.7 per game), with the Knicks ranking below the NBA average in free throw prevention and turnover creation on defense.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is facing a Toronto defense that ranks dead-last in the NBA in 2-point defense and No. 28 in field goal percentage allowed. While the Knicks are not elite in shooting efficiency, New York should benefit from the matchup, and the Knicks are in the top five of the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and free throw attempts per game on offense. The Knicks also average more than 54 points in the paint per game with fewer than 15 giveaways per contest.

On defense, New York is in the top 10 in overall efficiency, field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, and points allowed in the paint. Toronto is No. 28 in the NBA in field goal percentage, No. 29 in 3-point percentage, No. 27 in 2-point percentage, and No. 25 in assists per game on offense this season.

