Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 11-14; New York 12-15

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden. If the game is anything like New York's 125-123 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rockets came up short against the Miami Heat this past Thursday, falling 101-94. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of small forward Danuel House Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

A well-balanced attack led New York over the Washington Wizards every single quarter on their way to victory this past Friday. New York strolled past Washington with points to spare, taking the matchup 109-91. The Knicks can attribute much of their success to power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Houston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

New York's victory lifted them to 12-15 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Rockets are a slight 0.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.

Mar 02, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Houston 123

Feb 24, 2020 - Houston 123 vs. New York 112

Apr 05, 2019 - Houston 120 vs. New York 96

Jan 23, 2019 - Houston 114 vs. New York 110

Nov 25, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New York 102

Nov 01, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. New York 97

Dec 31, 2016 - Houston 129 vs. New York 122

Nov 02, 2016 - Houston 118 vs. New York 99

Nov 29, 2015 - Houston 116 vs. New York 111

Nov 21, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Houston 102

Injury Report for New York

Iggy Brazdeikis: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Frank Ntilikina: Out (Covid-19)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Houston