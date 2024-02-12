The Houston Rockets will face off against the New York Knicks in an interconference matchup on Monday. Houston is 23-29 overall and 18-9 at home, while New York is 33-20 overall and 14-12 on the road. The Knicks defeated the Rockets, 109-94, in New York on Jan. 17 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center in Houston. New York is a 4-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Rockets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Rockets vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on New York vs. Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Rockets:

Rockets vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4

Rockets vs. Knicks over/under: 221.5 points

Rockets vs. Knicks money line: Rockets: +148, Knicks: -175

NYK: The Knicks are 8-0 against the Rockets over their last eight meetings

HOU: The Rockets are 9-4 ATS as a home underdog this season

Rockets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks enter off a 125-111 loss to the Pacers on Saturday, dropping the third of their last four contests. The Knicks are battling through significant injuries with Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) out for multiple weeks. But Jalen Brunson has proven why he's risen to All-Star status, averaging 27.5 points and 6.5 assists per game this season, including posting 35.5 ppg over his last four contests. Guard Donte DiVincenzo has also taken on a primary scoring role over the last few games, averaging 26.8 ppg over his last six contests.

Alec Burks, who the Knicks acquired at the trade deadline, scored 22 points off the bench in his team debut on Saturday. Burks played with the Knicks in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 NBA seasons, so he has familiarity with the team's system under coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks will be relying on different faces for contributions over the next few weeks, including Monday against the Rockets. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets enter on a four-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Hawks, 122-113, on Saturday. Houston is also dealing with injury concerns and will be without Fred VanVleet (adductor), the team's third-leading scorer, and Tari Eason (leg). Alperen Sengun, a 6-foot-11 center, leads the team in scoring (21.3 ppg), rebounding (9.3 per game) and is the leading assist man behind VanVleet at 5.0 assists per game. He's integral in every aspect of the Houston offense but is listed as questionable with back pain.

The Rockets are fifth in the NBA in rebounding and will need the advantage with Sengun inside and Randle out for New York. They also have one of the best interior defenses in the NBA, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the paint. Guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, scored 26 points against the Hawks on Saturday and is averaging 18.3 ppg this year. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rockets vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockets vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 55-35 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.