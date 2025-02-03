Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Houston Rockets face the New York Knicks on Monday. Houston dropped a 110-98 decision to Brooklyn on Saturday, while the Knicks fell 128-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers that same day. The Rockets (32-16), who have lost two in a row, are 17-7 on the road this season. The Knicks (32-17), who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, are 17-9 on their home court in 2024-25. Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Fred VanVleet (ankle) are out for Houston, while Alperen Sengun (calf) is questionable. Josh Hart (knee) and OG Anunoby (foot) are questionable for New York.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets won the only meeting this season, a 109-97 victory at Houston on Nov. 4. The Knicks are 5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5.

Knicks vs. Rockets spread: New York -5



Knicks vs. Rockets over/under: 224.5.5 points

Knicks vs. Rockets money line: New York -223, Houston +183

Why the Knicks can cover

Veteran point guard Jalen Brunson helps power the Knicks. He has registered two double-doubles over the past four games, including a 30-point and 15-assist effort in a 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. He poured in 25 points and dished out 11 assists in a 143-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25. In 48 games, all starts, Brunson is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of five Knicks averaging double-digit scoring. In 44 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and one steal in 34.5 minutes of action. He has registered a double-double in 38 games this season, including a 17-point and 19-rebound effort in the loss at Houston in November. He had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 99-95 win at Brooklyn on Jan. 21. See which team to pick here.

Why the Rockets can cover

Shooting guard Jalen Green is one of seven Houston players averaging double-figure scoring. He is coming off a 29-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 25 points, and added seven rebounds and two steals in a 100-96 win at Atlanta on Jan. 28. In the first meeting at Houston, he scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists. In 48 starts this season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 minutes.

Dillon Brooks is one of the players who can pick up some of the scoring slack with some other top scorers dealing with injuries. In 45 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 minutes of action. He scored 36 points and added three rebounds in a 114-112 win at Boston on Jan. 27. See which team to pick here.

