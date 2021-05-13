Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New York

Current Records: San Antonio 33-36; New York 38-31

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 9-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET May 13 at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 128-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (21 points).

Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-99. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-13 shooting.

The Spurs are now 33-36 while the Knicks sit at 38-31. San Antonio is 17-18 after losses this year, New York 16-14.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 11 games against New York.