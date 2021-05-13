Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New York
Current Records: San Antonio 33-36; New York 38-31
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are 9-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. San Antonio might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET May 13 at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
San Antonio received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 128-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward DeMar DeRozan (21 points).
Meanwhile, New York fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-99. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just eight points on 2-for-13 shooting.
The Spurs are now 33-36 while the Knicks sit at 38-31. San Antonio is 17-18 after losses this year, New York 16-14.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 11 games against New York.
- Mar 02, 2021 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 93
- Nov 23, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. New York 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. New York 111
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
- Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
- Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
- Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
- Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84