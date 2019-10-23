Knicks vs. Spurs odds, line: NBA picks, Oct. 23, 2019 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. This is the season opener for both teams, with the Spurs aiming to improve on their second-place finish in the Southwest Division and seventh-place finish in the Western Conference. The Knicks, meanwhile, are hoping to get out of the cellar of both the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference after drafting small forward RJ Barrett with the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Spurs are favored by 10.5-points in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds, while the Over-Under is set at 214.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Spurs are coming off of a 48-34 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in seven games a season ago. Veteran coach Gregg Popovich has point guard Dejounte Murray back in the lineup after the 23-year-old missed the entire 2018-19 season after tearing his ACL. Murray joins a young Spurs backcourt that includes Lonnie Walker, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have been the definition of failure in recent years -- but hope adding Barrett will reverse their fortunes. The former Duke star ended his strong postseason by scoring 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting against the Pelicans and is expected to improve New York from its 17-65 output last season. He joins point guard Dennis Smith Jr., small forward Marcus Morris, power foward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson as expected starters on Wednesday night.

The Spurs were the second-best NBA team last season in field-goal percentage, finishing at 47.8 percent. The Knicks managed only 43.3 percent from the field last season, the worst in the NBA. The Knicks are just 2-6 straight up in their last eight games against the Spurs, while San Antonio is riding a five-game straight-up home winning streak. The Spurs are also 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against Atlantic Division teams.

