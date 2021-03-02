The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are 17-13 overall and 8-9 at home, while New York is 18-17 overall and 8-10 on the road. The Spurs have won the last three games between the teams.

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Spurs -1.5

Spurs vs. Knicks over-under: 214.5 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost to the Nets in overtime on Monday, 124-113. San Antonio scored the final 10 points of regulation but could not sustain the momentum thereafter. Brooklyn went on an 8-0 run to begin overtime. The Spurs have lost two of three games since returning from a 10-day layoff in which four games were postponed due to health and safety protocols.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 22 points and 11 assists on Monday. Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker (career-best five three-pointers) scored 19 points each. Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Rudy Gay were among the Spurs players who continued to sit out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks cruised to a 109-90 road victory over the Pistons on Sunday. New York has won three consecutive games and seven of its past nine. Julius Randle had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. RJ Barrett scored 21 points.

New York shot 51 percent from the field on Sunday and made 13 of 26 3-point attempts. The Knicks are above .500 after 35 games for just the third time in the last 20 years. They are above.500 at the furthest point of a season since the 2012-13 campaign. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's game. Taj Gibson (ankle) did not play on Sunday.

