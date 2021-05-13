The San Antonio Spurs will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 38-31 overall and 22-11 at home, while the Spurs are 33-36 overall and 19-16 on the road. The Spurs have won the last four meetings between the teams.

New York is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks vs. Spurs over-under: 216.5 points

Knicks vs. Spurs money line: New York -220, San Antonio +190



What you need to know about the Knicks

New York took a frustrating loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime on Tuesday, 101-99. The Lakers hit a decisive 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds left in overtime. R.J. Barrett scored only eight points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. The Knicks still clinched their first playoff berth in eight years when Boston lost to Cleveland on Wednesday.

New York is tied with Miami for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and both teams are a half game behind fourth-seeded Atlanta. The Knicks went 3-3 on their six-game road trip that concluded on Tuesday. Julius Randle scored 30 points against the Lakers and Derrick Rose had 27. Rose, Reggie Bullock and Immanuel Quickley are questionable for Thursday's game with ankle injuries, and Alec Burks is questionable with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 128-116 on the road. San Antonio has lost seven of its last nine games. The Spurs have managed to hang on the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference and have a two-game lead over the 11th-seeded Kings with three games left to play.

The Spurs are three games the behind the ninth seeded Grizzlies in the West. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points on Wednesday. The Spurs made only eight of 31 three-point attempts against Brooklyn.

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.