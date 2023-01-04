The San Antonio Spurs head over to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks in a cross-conference tilt on Wednesday. The Spurs own a 12-25 record and have lost two in a row, including on Monday when San Antonio was blown out by the Brooklyn Nets 139-103. Meanwhile, the Knicks have gone 20-18, winning two consecutive matchups, including on Jan. 2 when they outmatched the Phoenix Suns 102-83. RJ Barrett (finger) is out while Obi Toppin (fibula) is doubtful and Derrick Rose (knee) is questionable for New York. Devin Vassell (knee) is questionable for the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: New York -9.5

Spurs vs. Knicks Over-Under: 226.5 points

Spurs vs. Knicks money line: New York -430, San Antonio +328

SA: Spurs are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games playing on 1 day of rest

NY: Knicks are 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up win



Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is the main contributor in the frontcourt for this squad. Randle has good ball handles for his size, including crossovers and hesitations. The Kentucky product averages a team-high 24.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and he's recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games. In his previous outing, he amassed 28 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson is a space-creating facilitator who can get a bucket at all three levels with the craftiness to consistently penetrate the lane. The 2018 second-round pick leads the team in assists (6.5) with 20.3 points per contest. Brunson is also shooting 37% from downtown on 4.1 3-point attempts. In Monday's victory over Phoenix, he had 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Why the Spurs can cover

Forward Keldon Johnson is an athletic and aggressive scoring threat who likes to put the ball on the deck and slash toward the basket. The Kentucky product is great around the rim and spaces the floor well. Johnson averages a team-best 21.5 points with 4.9 rebounds per game. He's dropped 22-plus points in three straight games, and on Dec. 31, Johnson logged 30 points, four rebounds, and shot 4-of-5 from three.

Guard Vassell is a rangy wing shooter who can knock down a jumper from anywhere on the floor. Vassell is efficient with his touches, shooting 40% from 3-point land on seven attempts per game. The Florida State product has superb anticipation for jumping into passing lanes, ranking second on the team in steals (1.2). He's averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, and last Monday, Vassell supplied 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.

