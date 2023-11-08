A pair of teams looking to find their footing early in the NBA season meet in a key interconference matchup when the San Antonio Spurs battle the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The Spurs (3-4), fourth in the Southwest Division, have lost two in a row, including a 152-111 defeat at Indiana on Monday night. The Knicks (3-4), who are tied for third in the Atlantic Division, defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 111-97 on Monday. San Antonio has not made the postseason since 2018-19, while New York has reached the playoffs in two of the past three seasons. Spurs guard Devin Vassell (groin) is listed as doubtful.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio leads the all-time series 57-44, but the teams split a pair of games a year ago with the home team prevailing each time. New York is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: New York -9.5

Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 223 points

Knicks vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio +319, New York -420

SAS: The Spurs have hit the game total over in 44 of their last 64 games (+23.10 units)

NY: The Knicks have hit the third quarter game total over in 81 of their last 89 games (+71.85 units)

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson helps power the New York offense, averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 40.1% of his field goals, including 39% from 3-point range, and is hitting 80.6% of his free throws. Brunson had a monster game in a 110-105 loss at Milwaukee on Friday. In that game, he poured in a season-high 45 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Shooting guard RJ Barrett has been solid as well, and is coming off a 26-point, six-rebound and four-assist effort against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. In five games this season, he has scored 16 or more points, and has registered no fewer than three rebounds in each. For the season, he is averaging 22 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. In six career games against San Antonio, he is averaging 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Why the Spurs can cover

With Vassell likely out, look for small forward Keldon Johnson to play a bigger role. Although he too is not 100% with a wrist injury, he has been solid, scoring 26 points in a 123-106 overtime loss to Toronto on Sunday, and 16 points in the big loss at Indiana on Monday. For the season, Johnson is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Center Victor Wembanyama is off to an impressive start to his career. The top pick in this year's NBA Draft is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. He is connecting on 46.2% of his field goals and 75.7% of his free throws. His most productive game so far was his 38-point and 10-rebound performance in a 132-121 win at Phoenix on Thursday. He has registered three double-doubles as a pro.

