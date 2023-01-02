Who's Playing

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Jan. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Knicks going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

New York's contest against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday was close at halftime, but New York turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. New York ended the year with a bang, routing Houston 108-88. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, falling 113-104. Center Deandre Ayton had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

New York's victory lifted them to 19-18 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 20-17. If the Knicks want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Suns' point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists in addition to five boards, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 21 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Phoenix have won 11 out of their last 15 games against New York.