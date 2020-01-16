Knicks vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll

After six losses in the last seven games, the New York Knicks will look to right the ship on Thursday evening. The Knicks play host to the Phoenix Suns in a cross-conference battle, with the Suns attempting to bounce back from a road loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Sportsbooks list the Suns as 3.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Suns odds.

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5

Knicks vs. Suns over-under: 225.5 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Suns -160, Knicks +136

PHX: The Suns have failed to cover in five straight games

NYK: The Knicks are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Suns can cover

The model knows that the Suns are the superior team on paper and that is probably even more true in the recent past. Phoenix's 16-24 overall record isn't ideal but, lately, the Suns are playing better on the way to a 5-4 record in the last nine games. Some of that can be traced to the return of Deandre Ayton, with the former No. 1 overall pick averaging 16.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in January.

He is flanked Ricky Rubio, averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 assists per game, as supporting pieces around Devin Booker. In short, Booker will be the best player on the court and, with him wearing a Suns jersey, there is reason to believe that Phoenix will have the upper hand.

Why the Knicks can cover

Even so, New York isn't a lock to cover the Knicks vs. Suns spread in this spot. The model also understands that, while New York is struggling at the moment, there are areas for the Knicks to exploit. Mike Miller's team does a good job at taking care of the ball offensively, posting an above-average turnover rate. That is key against a Suns team that feasts on transition opportunities and, in the numbers game, New York also excels in rebounding, with top-10 marks in the league on both ends of the floor.

Phoenix's defense also provides room for optimism with its poor play when contesting shots and sending opponents to the free throw line, setting the stage for a potentially competitive effort from the Knicks.

How to make Knicks vs. Suns picks

