Knicks vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Thursday's Knicks vs. Suns matchup 10,000 times.
After six losses in the last seven games, the New York Knicks will look to right the ship on Thursday evening. The Knicks play host to the Phoenix Suns in a cross-conference battle, with the Suns attempting to bounce back from a road loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.
Sportsbooks list the Suns as 3.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Suns odds. Before making any Suns vs. Knicks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Knicks:
- Knicks vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5
- Knicks vs. Suns over-under: 225.5 points
- Knicks vs. Suns money line: Suns -160, Knicks +136
- PHX: The Suns have failed to cover in five straight games
- NYK: The Knicks are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games
Why the Suns can cover
The model knows that the Suns are the superior team on paper and that is probably even more true in the recent past. Phoenix's 16-24 overall record isn't ideal but, lately, the Suns are playing better on the way to a 5-4 record in the last nine games. Some of that can be traced to the return of Deandre Ayton, with the former No. 1 overall pick averaging 16.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game in January.
He is flanked Ricky Rubio, averaging 13.2 points and 9.3 assists per game, as supporting pieces around Devin Booker. In short, Booker will be the best player on the court and, with him wearing a Suns jersey, there is reason to believe that Phoenix will have the upper hand.
Why the Knicks can cover
Even so, New York isn't a lock to cover the Knicks vs. Suns spread in this spot. The model also understands that, while New York is struggling at the moment, there are areas for the Knicks to exploit. Mike Miller's team does a good job at taking care of the ball offensively, posting an above-average turnover rate. That is key against a Suns team that feasts on transition opportunities and, in the numbers game, New York also excels in rebounding, with top-10 marks in the league on both ends of the floor.
Phoenix's defense also provides room for optimism with its poor play when contesting shots and sending opponents to the free throw line, setting the stage for a potentially competitive effort from the Knicks.
How to make Knicks vs. Suns picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.
So who wins Suns vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving says Nets have 'glaring' needs
Irving and the Nets fell to the Sixers on Wednesday night
-
Carmelo gets revenge on Rockets
Anthony finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win
-
Porter Jr. flashes potential in big game
Porter Jr. finished with 19 points and eight rebounds
-
Hawks' Parsons injured in car accident
Parsons is currently in the NBA's concussion protocol following a car accident
-
76ers midseason report card
Halfway through the season, the Sixers haven't quite lived up to lofty preseason expectations
-
Spurs vs. Heat odds, sims, picks, bets
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Spurs vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...