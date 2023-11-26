The Phoenix Suns will face off against the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 9-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while Phoenix is 10-6 overall and 6-2 on the road. Phoenix has dominated the head-to-head series of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings and going 8-2 against the spread during that span.

However, the two franchises have split their last four matchups against the spread and the Knicks did manage a 102-83 win as 2.5-point favorites when they last met in January of last season. On Sunday, New York is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 219.5 points.

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks vs. Suns over/under: 219.5 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Knicks: -153, Suns: +128

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns extended their winning streak to six games on Friday as everything went their way against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 110-89 victory. Devin Booker was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 40 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals.

With Kevin Durant out of the lineup, Eric Gordon also came up big with 20 points. The veteran guard is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 38.1% from the 3-point line this season. Durant is listed as questionable for Sunday with a foot injury.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but the Knicks managed to escape with a 100-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Knicks were down 21 points with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 24 points in the victory, while Immanuel Quickley poured in 20 points off the bench. Josh Hart also had a strong game with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Julius Randle also stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

