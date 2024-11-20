Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the New York Knicks battle the Phoenix Suns in a key NBA matchup on Wednesday night. New York is coming off a 134-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, while Phoenix dropped a 109-99 decision to the Orlando Magic that same night. The Knicks (8-6), who have won three in a row, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Suns (9-6), who have lost four straight, are 5-2 on their home court. Phoenix's Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (ankle) are out, while Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off from Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Suns lead the all-time regular-season series 72-66, and have won 10 of the past 12 meetings. The Knicks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 109-74 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Suns and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Suns spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks vs. Suns over/under: 221 points

Knicks vs. Suns money line: Knicks -254, Suns +210

NY: The Knicks have hit the Over in 29 of their last 42 games (+14.70 units)

PHO: The Suns have hit the Under in 24 of their last 36 games at home (+11.90 units)

Knicks vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Knicks vs. Suns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has registered four consecutive double-doubles and 11 on the year. In a 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 13, he poured in 46 points and added 10 rebounds. He scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action in Monday's win over Washington. In 13 starts, Towns is averaging 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and three assists in 32.9 minutes.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is also coming off a double-double. In the win over the Wizards, he scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists in 30 minutes of action. He had 12 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. In 14 starts, he is averaging 24.4 points, 7.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 34.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Suns can cover

Shooting guard Devin Booker is one of six Phoenix players averaging double-digit scoring. In 15 starts, he is averaging 23.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.7 minutes. Booker scored 44 points and added seven assists and six rebounds in a 120-117 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. He has posted two double-doubles on the year and has surpassed 40 points twice. In a 125-119 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 31, he scored 40 points and added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Point guard Tyus Jones is also a big part of the Phoenix offense. He posted his first double-double of the year in the win at Minnesota on Sunday with 13 points and 11 assists. He scored 18 points and dished out eight assists in Monday's loss to Orlando. In 15 starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 32.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 216 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Suns spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.