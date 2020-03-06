Knicks vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New York
Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-24; New York 19-43
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Oklahoma City is staying on the road to face off against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Thunder will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.
OKC beat the Detroit Pistons 114-107 on Wednesday. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 27 points.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, falling 112-104. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 20 points and nine assists along with seven boards, and power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.
Oklahoma City's victory brought them up to 38-24 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 19-43. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City enters the matchup with 22.9 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Knicks is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against New York.
- Jan 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. New York 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. New York 105
- Nov 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. New York 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 122
- Nov 20, 2015 - New York 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
