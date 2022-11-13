Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New York
Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-7; New York 6-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 10-3 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at Madison Square Garden. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 127-123 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Thunder strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 132-113. Oklahoma City's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge as he had 20 points.
Meanwhile, New York beat the Detroit Pistons 121-112 this past Friday. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 26 points and seven assists, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 5-7 and the Knicks to 6-6. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 13 games against New York.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 123
- Dec 31, 2021 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. New York 80
- Mar 13, 2021 - New York 119 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Jan 08, 2021 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New York 89
- Mar 06, 2020 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. New York 103
- Jan 21, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. New York 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 103
- Dec 16, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. New York 84
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. New York 105
- Nov 28, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. New York 103
- Jan 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. New York 122
- Nov 20, 2015 - New York 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90