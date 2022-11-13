Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New York

Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-7; New York 6-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 10-3 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at Madison Square Garden. If the contest is anything like Oklahoma City's 127-123 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Thunder strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 132-113. Oklahoma City's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, New York beat the Detroit Pistons 121-112 this past Friday. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 26 points and seven assists, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 5-7 and the Knicks to 6-6. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 13 games against New York.