The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 44-29 overall and 24-13 at home, while Oklahoma City is 51-22 overall and 22-14 on the road. The Thunder are currently second in the West and in a three-way battle for the top seed with the Nuggets and Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Knicks enter Sunday's showdown as the No. 4 seed in the East.

The Thunder have dominated the head-to-head of late, winning and covering the spread in eight of their last 10 meetings against the Knicks. However, New York is favored by 4 points in the latest Knicks vs. Thunder odds and the over/under is 215.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Thunder spread: Knicks -4

Knicks vs. Thunder over/under: 215.5 points

Knicks vs. Thunder money line: Knicks: -168, Thunder: +141

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder put the hurt on the Suns with a sharp 128-103 victory on Friday. The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Giddey led the charge with 23 points and nine assists as all five starters reached double-figures in scoring.

Oklahoma City also got 43 points from its bench and shot 56.3% from the field while going 16-for-30 from the 3-point line. The Thunder won the turnover battle 14-10 and that's been a key to their success all season, as they're forcing 15.7 turnovers per game while only committing 12.5 turnovers per contest.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, the Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Spurs on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 130-126 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spurs. New York's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Knicks' defeat came about a breathtaking performance from Jalen Brunson, who scored 61 points with six assists. Brunson went 25-for-47 from the floor and carried the offense with OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) both out. The Knicks were ultimately undone by a 32-12 free throw disparity.

