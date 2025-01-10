We've got a matchup of two of the top-five teams in the league by winning percentage on Friday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in an interconference showdown. New York is 25-13 overall and 12-5 at home, while Oklahoma City is 30-6 overall and 13-4 on the road. The Thunder defeated the Knicks, 117-107, in Oklahoma City last Friday, and the Thunder won both head-to-head contests last year.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Thunder are favored by 4 points in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 225.5 points.

Thunder vs. Knicks spread: Thunder -4

Thunder vs. Knicks over/under: 225.5 points

Thunder vs. Knicks money line: Thunder: -184, Knicks: +153

NYK: The Knicks are 9-7-1 against the spread (ATS) at home this season

OKC: The Thunder are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 112-98 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday with the losing skid coming immediately after a New York nine-game winning streak was ended by OKC. But two of those three losses came on the road, and the third was without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was out with a knee injury. Towns returned against the Raptors and had 27 points and 13 rebounds. He's questionable for Friday as is Miles McBride (hamstring), so those are injuries to monitor leading up to the game.

Even if Towns can't play, the Knicks have plenty of productive offensive pieces, led by Jalen Brunson. The 28-year-old is 12th in the league in scoring (25.0 points per game) and eighth in assists (7.6 per game) coming off his first All-Star season and finishing fifth in the NBA MVP voting. Mikal Bridges has become a more impactful scorer lately with at least 24 points in three of his last five games, and alongside talents like Josh Hart and OG Anunoby in the lineup, New York could begin another winning streak at Madison Square Garden. See which team to pick here.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder had their 15-game winning streak -- not including their 97-81 loss to the Bucks in the 2024 NBA In-Season Tournament final, which doesn't count toward their overall record -- snapped in a 129-122 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday in a matchup of the two best teams by winning percentage. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points in the loss, and he's third in the league in scoring at 31.3 ppg as he's become one of the most consistent scorers in the league, averaging more than 30 ppg in each of the previous two seasons as well.

The Thunder have the No. 2 scoring defense (103.5 ppg) to lead them to the second-best record in the NBA at 30-6 (.833). They are holding opponents to a league-low 42.8% from the field while allowing the fewest points in the paint (41.9 ppg). The Thunder have lost back-to-back games only once all season, and Oklahoma City is 8-3-2 ATS against the Eastern Conference this season. See which team to pick here.

