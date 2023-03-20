Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New York

Current Records: Minnesota 35-37; New York 42-30

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.97 points per contest before their game Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 20 at Madison Square Garden. New York will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played this past Saturday, losing 122-107. Center Naz Reid (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.

Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 win. Small forward Josh Hart was the offensive standout of the contest for New York, picking up 13 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting last November, Minnesota lost to the Knicks at home by a decisive 120-107 margin. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - North

Odds

The Knicks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won seven out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.