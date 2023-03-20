Who's Playing
Minnesota @ New York
Current Records: Minnesota 35-37; New York 42-30
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.97 points per contest before their game Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 20 at Madison Square Garden. New York will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played this past Saturday, losing 122-107. Center Naz Reid (22 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, New York didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 116-110 win. Small forward Josh Hart was the offensive standout of the contest for New York, picking up 13 points and five assists in addition to eight boards.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting last November, Minnesota lost to the Knicks at home by a decisive 120-107 margin. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $132.00
Odds
The Knicks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won seven out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 07, 2022 - New York 120 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 18, 2022 - Minnesota 112 vs. New York 110
- Dec 28, 2021 - New York 96 vs. Minnesota 88
- Mar 31, 2021 - Minnesota 102 vs. New York 101
- Feb 21, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 10, 2019 - Minnesota 103 vs. New York 92
- Feb 22, 2019 - Minnesota 115 vs. New York 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. New York 104
- Jan 12, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New York 108
- Dec 02, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 30, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Minnesota 104
- Feb 20, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 16, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Minnesota 102