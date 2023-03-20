The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening. Minnesota aims to stop a three-game losing streak, while New York looks to extend a three-game winning streak. The Wolves are 35-37 overall this season, and the Knicks enter at 42-30 overall, including a 20-16 mark at home. Anthony Edwards (ankle), Rudy Gobert (ankle), Naz Reid (calf) and Austin Rivers (back) are questionable for the Wolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) ruled out. New York's injury report is clean.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the 8.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 69-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,900. Anyone following it has seen HUGE returns!

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. T'Wolves and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for T'Wolves vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Timberwolves spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 227.5 points

Knicks vs. Timberwolves money line: Knicks -355, Wolves +278

MINN: The Wolves are 16-19 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 16-17-13 against the spread in home games

Knicks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Timberwolves can cover



Minnesota puts pressure on opponents with physicality on offense. The Wolves are in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.0%) and 2-point percentage (57.2%) this season. Minnesota also lands in the top eight of the league in assists (25.8 per game) and points in the paint (54.5 per game), with a top-10 mark in fast break points (15.0 per game). New York struggles to create havoc on defense, ranking last in the NBA in steals (6.1 per game) and in the bottom five of the league in turnovers created (12.6 per game).

On defense, Minnesota is above-average in giving up only 1.13 points per possession, and the Wolves are highly aggressive. That leads to 15.7 turnovers created and 8.1 steals per game, with Minnesota also blocking 5.5 shots per contest. New York struggles to make shots, shooting only 46.5% from the field, and the Knicks are last in the league with only 22.3 assists per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

With Tom Thibodeau at the helm, the Knicks are stingy in key defensive categories. New York leads the league with 45.5 points allowed per game in the paint, and the Knicks are in the top three in field goal percentage allowed (45.6%) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.7%). Opponents score only 12.5 fast break points per game against New York, and the Knicks allow only 24.7 assists per game. Minnesota also struggles on the offensive glass, securing fewer than 25% of available rebounds after missed shots.

The Wolves commit 15.5 turnovers per game, and the Knicks can also take solace in a friendly home-court situation. New York is scoring 117.6 points per 100 possessions in home games at Madison Square Garden, and Minnesota is just 15-20 in road environments. The Wolves have been out-scored by 1.8 points per 100 possessions away from Target Center this season.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 235 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.