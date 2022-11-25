Who's Playing
Portland @ New York
Current Records: Portland 10-8; New York 9-9
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers and the New York Knicks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5-4), but not for long. The Trail Blazers are on the road again Friday and play against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a victory, while Rip City will be looking to regain their footing.
It looks like Rip City got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 114-96 margin. Portland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Jusuf Nurkic, who had 22 points in addition to six boards, and power forward Jerami Grant, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points.
As for New York, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday 129-119. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 34 points and nine assists.
Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Portland's defeat took them down to 10-8 while New York's win pulled them up to 9-9. Allowing an average of 115.50 points per game, the Knicks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
Odds
The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New York and Portland both have five wins in their last 14 games.
