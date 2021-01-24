The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 8-6 overall and 4-4 at home, while New York is 8-9 overall and 5-5 on the road. The Blazers enter Sunday's contest having won five of their last seven games. The Knicks, meanwhile, are 3-6 in their last nine.

Portland is favored by four-points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks spread: Trail Blazers -4

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks over-under: 214 points

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks money line: Portland -165, New York +145



What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 125-104 punch to the gut against the San Antonio Spurs last week. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 35 points and six assists. Lillard is averaging 28.1 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA.

Portland features the seventh ranked scoring offense, averaging 114.9 points per game. The Trail Blazers have also dominated this series over the years, winning seven of their last eight meetings against the Knicks. However, Portland is just 2-9 against the spread in its last 11 games at home.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, falling 103-94. Point guard Elfrid Payton wasn't much of a difference maker for New York; Payton played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Forward Julius Randle is having a sensational season for New York, averaging 22.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games, and he's expected to be heavily involved again on Sunday against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up 115.9 points per game this season.

