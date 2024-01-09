The New York Knicks will host the Portland Trail Blazers in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. New York is 21-15 overall and 10-4 at home, while Portland is 10-25 overall and 5-14 on the road. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight matchups, with the Knicks winning on the road the last time out, 123-107, in March 2023. The Blazers are 16-19 against the spread this season, while the Knicks are 20-15-1.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 12 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Knicks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Knicks -12

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 228 points

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers money line: Knicks: -701, Trail Blazers: +496

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They greeted the New Year with with a 121-105 win over the Washington Wizards. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former scored 33 points to go along with eight assists, while the latter scored 39 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

New York is undefeated (4-0) since trading for OG Anunoby from Toronto, and he's made a big impact defensively. He's averaging 1.5 steals per game after leading the NBA with 1.9 swipes per contest last season. The Knicks have also covered in those four games, which ties their longest ATS win streak of the season. However, New York has struggled against the spread versus the Western Conference, going 5-6, compared to a 15-9-1 ATS record against fellow East opponents.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 134-127. The victory was some much needed relief for the Trail Blazers as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak. Portland can attribute much of its success to Anfernee Simons, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 assists.

The young Blazers have struggled offensively, ranking in the bottom three in points per game, offensive rating and field goal percentage. They also rank last in defensive rebounds, making it very important to note that Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful, while Robert Williams III (knee) is out for the season. Thus, a Knicks team, even without Mitchell Robinson (ankle), will look to pound the offensive glass to take advantage of Portland's lack of size.

How to make Knicks vs. Trail Blazers picks

