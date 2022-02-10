Chase Center hosts a cross-conference matchup on Thursday evening. The Golden State Warriors (41-14) welcome the New York Knicks, with Golden State entering on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Jazz on Wednesday. New York lists Quentin Grimes (knee), Nerlens Noel (knee), and Mitchell Robinson (calf) as questionable, with R.J. Barrett (ankle) as doubtful and Derrick Rose (ankle) as out. The Knicks are 24-31 overall this season, including a road record of 11-16. Draymond Green (back) and James Wiseman (knee) remain out for Golden State.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 10-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218 in the latest Knicks vs. Warriors odds.

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -10

Knicks vs. Warriors over-under: 218 points

Knicks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -550, Knicks +400

NYK: The Knicks are 12-15 against the spread in road games

GSW: The Warriors are 5-4 against the spread with no rest

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the rest advantage in this game, with the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State is also No. 29 in the NBA in ball security, committing well over 15 turnovers per game. New York is holding opponents to 105.9 points per game, No. 8 in the NBA, and the Knicks are in the top eight of the league in field-goal percentage allowed (44.3 percent), 2-point percentage allowed (51.8 percent) and points in the paint allowed (42.3 per game).

On the other end, the Knicks secure 29.0 percent of available rebounds on the offensive glass, ranking in the top eight of the NBA. Those offensive rebounds lead to 14.6 second-chance points per game, a top-five mark, and New York makes 13.0 3-pointers per contest. The Knicks are also soundly above-average in free-throw creation (22.2 attempts per game and ball security (13.6 turnovers per game).

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are very good on offense, scoring more than 1.1 points per possession and leading the NBA in 3-pointers and assist percentage. However, Golden State is even better on the defensive side, and this is a friendly matchup against New York. The Warriors lead the NBA in defensive rating, giving up fewer than 1.04 points per possession, and Golden State sits atop the league in field-goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed.

The Warriors are in the top seven of the NBA in 2-point shooting allowed, assists allowed, defensive rebound rate, turnover creation rate and steals per game, with an above-average mark in blocked shots per game. New York is below-average on offense, including the No. 27 mark in field-goal percentage. The Knicks are also in the bottom tier of the NBA in 2-point accuracy, free-throw accuracy and assists per game on the offensive side.

