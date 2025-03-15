The New York Knicks hit the road looking to win their third straight game when they take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday. New York is 42-23 overall and 21-12 on the road, while Golden State is 38-28 overall and 20-13 at home. The Knicks are coming off a 114-113 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and are riding a six-game winning streak. Golden State is looking to build off its 130-104 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Jalen Brunson (ankle) is out for the Knicks.

Tipoff in San Francisco is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Warriors odds, and the over/under is 229.5 points.

Knicks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6.5

Knicks vs. Warriors over/under: 229.5 points

Knicks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -278, Knicks +224

Knicks vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. Golden State is 9-1 in its last 10 games, and has been dominant on both ends of the floor. During those 10 games, the Warriors are averaging 122.3 points per game, while allowing opponents an average of 109.1 points per game. Golden State is 35-30-1 against the spread this season.

Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level for Golden State. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Jonathan Kuminga (16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) and Jimmy Butler (16.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds per game) lead the Warriors' supporting cast.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks will be without Brunson, but still have the firepower to keep this game close and potentially win outright. New York averages 117.1 points per game, which is the sixth best number in the NBA. The Knicks have also gone 21-12 on the road this season.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns presents a significant matchup issue for Golden State. The five-time NBA All-Star has been outstanding in his first season in New York, averaging 24.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Shooting guard Josh Hart averages close to a double-double with per game averages of 14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assist per game.

