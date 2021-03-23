Who's Playing
Washington @ New York
Current Records: Washington 15-26; New York 21-22
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.98 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Wizards came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, falling 113-106. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 29 points, 13 dimes, and 13 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the New York Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-100. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Knicks, who fell 99-96 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New York.
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110