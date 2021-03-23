Who's Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 15-26; New York 21-22

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.98 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Wizards came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, falling 113-106. Despite the loss, Washington got a solid performance out of point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 29 points, 13 dimes, and 13 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Westbrook has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 101-100. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Knicks, who fell 99-96 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Shooting guard Immanuel Quickley had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New York.