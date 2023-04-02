Who's Playing
Washington @ New York
Current Records: Washington 34-43; New York 45-33
What to Know
The New York Knicks will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET. New York is out to stop a 12-game streak of losses at home.
The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York took down the Cavaliers 130-116. Point guard Jalen Brunson had a stellar game for New York as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 48 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 116-109. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of small forward Deni Avdija, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
New York's win lifted them to 45-33 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 34-43. If New York want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Wizards' shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Corey Kispert, who shot 9-for-14 from downtown and finished with 27 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $183.06
Odds
The Knicks are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Washington have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New York.
- Feb 24, 2023 - New York 115 vs. Washington 109
- Jan 18, 2023 - Washington 116 vs. New York 105
- Jan 13, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 18, 2022 - New York 100 vs. Washington 97
- Dec 23, 2021 - Washington 124 vs. New York 117
- Mar 25, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 23, 2021 - New York 131 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110