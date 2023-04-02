Who's Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 34-43; New York 45-33

What to Know

The New York Knicks will look to defend their home court Sunday against the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET. New York is out to stop a 12-game streak of losses at home.

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York took down the Cavaliers 130-116. Point guard Jalen Brunson had a stellar game for New York as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 48 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 116-109. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of small forward Deni Avdija, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

New York's win lifted them to 45-33 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 34-43. If New York want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Wizards' shooting guard Delon Wright, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Corey Kispert, who shot 9-for-14 from downtown and finished with 27 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $183.06

Odds

The Knicks are a big 10-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Washington have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New York.