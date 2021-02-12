The Washington Wizards will take on the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 6-16 overall and 2-8 at home, while New York is 11-15 overall and 6-9 on the road.

New York is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Knicks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Knicks spread: Wizards +3.5

Wizards vs. Knicks over-under: 218 points

Latest Odds: New York Knicks -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards were slammed by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, 137-115. Bradley Beal had 24 points and five assists. He will be rested on Friday. Washington allowed Toronto to shoot 59 percent from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook scored 23 points, including 19 in the second half. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Davis Bertans missed six of nine 3-point attempts and finished with nine points. The Wizards have lost three of their last four games. They have the third-worst record in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, New York lost 98-96 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, as RJ Barrett missed a potential tying layup shortly before time expired. Julius Randle had a down outing as he finished with 12 points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. The Knicks scored just 14 points in the third quarter.

Elfrid Payton led the Knicks with 18 points and Derrick Rose scored 14 points off the bench in his first game back with New York since he was traded from Detroit on Monday. The Knicks lost both games of a home and home series with the Heat and have dropped four of their last six games.

How to make Wizards vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Wizards spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.