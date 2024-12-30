The New York Knicks (22-10) and Washington Wizards (5-24) battle in an Eastern Conference showdown for the second straight game on Monday. On Dec. 28, the Knicks defeated the Wizards 136-132 in overtime. That was New York's seventh straight win on the season. Meanwhile, Washington has lost three of its last four outings. The Knicks have won six straight games over Washington, including both games this season. Jordan Poole (hip) is questionable for Washington. Jalen Brunson (calf) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington is 7 p.m. ET. New York is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: New York -11.5

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 230.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -621, Washington +452

NYK: The Knicks are 16-15-1 against the spread this season

WASH: The Wizards are 11-16-2 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the main ball handler with the skillset to score from any spot on the court. Brunson leads the team in points (25.5) and assists (7.7). He's also shooting 41% of his 3-point attempts. In the win over the Wizards on Saturday, the 28-year-old dropped a season-high 55 points, three rebounds, and nine assists.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns provides New York with a floor spacer and a force in the lane. Towns leads the NBA in rebounds (13.5) with 24.5 points. He's also shooting 54% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. In his last outing, he had 30 points and 14 rebounds. This was his 26th double-double of the year.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Malcolm Brogdon is an all-around playmaker in the backcourt. He averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On Saturday, Brogdon had 22 points and seven assists. The Virginia product has logged at least five assists in four of his last five games.

Guard Bilal Coulibaly averages 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The 20-year-old has finished with 15-plus points in six of his last seven games. On Dec. 26 versus the Hornets, Coulibaly had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

