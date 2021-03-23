The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 21-22 overall and 12-8 at home, while Washington is 15-26 overall and 7-12 on the road. The Knicks won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 12, 109-91.

New York is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks vs. Wizards over-under: 224 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -140 Washington +120



What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks fell in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 101-100. New York has lost three of its past four games, and all of them in that span have been decided by five points or less. Julius Randle's game-winning attempt rimmed out just before time expired. He led the Knicks with 24 points.

New York also lost to Philadelphia by three points last Tuesday. Mitchell Robinson returned from a 15-game layoff from a hand injury, but suffered an ankle injury and is now questionable for Tuesday's game. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) is also questionable and Austin Rivers (personal) is out.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 113-106. Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double on 29 points, 13 assists, and 13 boards. He leads the NBA with 14 triple-doubles this season. Washington closed to within one point with two minutes left but the Nets then pulled away for good.

Rui Hachimura double-doubled on 20 points and 10 rebounds for on Sunday. Alex Len also had 20 points and Bradley Beal added 17. The Wizards have lost six of their last seven games.

