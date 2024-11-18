We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the New York Knicks will host the Washington Wizards. New York is 7-6 overall and 4-2 at home, while Washington is 2-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Knicks have won five straight games against the Wizards, including all three meetings last year. New York won two of their three matchups by double-digits last season, including both of its home games.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks are favored by 14 points in the latest Wizards vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 232.5 points. Before entering any Knicks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 NBA season

Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -14

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 232.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: Knicks -980, Wizards: +643

Why the Wizards can cover

Although the Knicks have won their last five games against Washington, the Wizards covered the spread in two of those contests. The Wizards are coming off a 124-104 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, and although losing by 20 points is never a good thing, no one on Washington played more than 29 minutes. So, it should be rather rested for a team playing the second half of a back-to-back. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole each had 22 points on Sunday.

Poole is averaging 22.2 points on 45.9% shooting in his second season in Washington after averaging 17.4 points on 41.3% shooting last season. He's had at least 22 points in three straight games, including a 42-point outburst against the Spurs on Wednesday. He is emerging as a scorer capable of taking over a game, and the Knicks haven't covered the spread in any of the four games they've been favored by seven points or greater this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks are coming off a 114-104 victory over the Nets on Sunday as New York has won two straight games for just the second time this season. New York had one of the busiest offseasons in the NBA, so it's understandable that it may take a few weeks for newcomers like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to form chemistry on a team that went 50-32 last season. Towns has been an immediate impact player, leading New York in points (26.4 ppg) and rebounds (12.4). The four-time All-Star had 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists against the Nets on Sunday.

Jalen Brunson continues to showcase himself as one of the top guards in the league as the 28-year-old is averaging 24.3 points and 6.8 assists. The Wizards have the worst scoring defense in the league, allowing 123.9 ppg and enter on an eight-game losing streak. Washington lost five of those games by at least 15 points, and New York's lineup may be too deep for the Wizards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under

So who wins Knicks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 109-74 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.